Commanders fans divided on No. 7 pick: Go star, fill a need or trade back?

WTOP's Rob Woodfork sorts through reaction from Commanders fans divided on what Washington should do with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2026 NFL draft.

We asked Washington Commanders fans what they would do with the seventh overall pick in the 2026 NFL draft on Thursday.

While the response wasn’t overwhelming, it didn’t need to be — it’s quite clear this fan base isn’t aligned on how the Commanders should approach this pick, just that the use of the No. 7 pick needs to be a home run.

There’s no consensus choice at No. 7, although support for Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love stands out in a small sample.

Fan opinion falls into three camps: best player available, draft for need or trade back.

Best player available

Chris in Woodbridge, Virginia, called in to break it down as simply as possible: “Don’t overthink it! Take the best player available,” he said.

This is where most fans fall, which fits conventional NFL Draft wisdom.

Always a fan of BPA, a player deemed elite who can start right away and make an immediate impact. Can still use talent on both sides of the ball so BPA is my only answer. ‍♀️ — K Raising Hail (@karebear888) April 14, 2026

Count WTOP Traffic Reporter Reada Kessler among them (she’s fan of the Burgundy and Gold to the degree that she’s in Pittsburgh to see the draft live). She made the case for two players at non-premium positions: Ohio State safety Caleb Downs — but only as fallback option for Love.

“I think we never should have traded Brian Robinson Jr.,” Reada said. “The combo of Love and Bill (Croskey-Merritt) could be magic.”

Eddie in Maryland, another call-in entry, offered a similar sentiment.

“He’s not just a running back, he’s a weapon,” he said of Love. “What Jayden (Daniels) needs is weapons.”

Andrew in Takoma Park called in and joined the chorus for Love with the seventh overall pick but prefers a potential selection of Downs, calling it “a sexy pick.”

That falls in line with our small sample size of respondents, who like Love and Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles at No. 7.

And out of these rumored options for the #Commanders, which would be your preferred pick? — Rob Woodfork (@RobWoodfork) April 20, 2026

Draft for need

Anyone who watched the Commanders in 2025 knows how badly the team needs help at wide receiver — and since the team didn’t get any high-end upgrades in free agency, drafting a receiver high as a complement to (or eventual replacement for) Terry McLaurin is a desirable option.

As of Wednesday evening, Ohio State wide receiver Carnell Tate has the highest odds of being selected by Washington at No. 7. But Kessler doesn’t want to see the Commanders force the issue there.

“I think we can get a good receiver in a later round,” Kessler said.

Eddie said of the Commanders: “You try to get a wide receiver, you guys are reaching … (Pick No.) 71 is where you get your wide receiver.”

With only six total selections in this draft, the Commanders have no picks to waste, which is at the heart of the third camp’s case.

Trade down

The value is trade down. You can add both a 2nd and 4th rounder. Thats 4 potential starters VS. 2. (Currently we only have a 1st and 3rd. — Anthony Conway (@AnthonyConway00) April 14, 2026

Generally speaking, it is sound draft logic to multiply your picks — especially for a team like the Commanders with a laundry list of needs and precious few players that count as quality, young depth.

Chris in Woodbridge, albeit in passing, was the only one of the call-in responses to make the case for a trade back, although many on social media advocate for such a move.

Rob’s take

I said this on air in WTOP’s new commentary, “DC Sports, Filtered,” and again on the DC Sports Huddle podcast: The Commanders need quality more than quantity.

This draft isn’t viewed as especially deep at the top — and of the few elite prospects, many play non-premium positions that NFL conventional wisdom says not to select early. That creates a real possibility that one of the three best overall players could still be available at No. 7.

For a team in desperate need of impact players beyond (and, hopefully, complementing) Jayden Daniels, the chance to land a true difference-maker is more valuable than moving back hoping to hit on multiple picks.

The bottom line

Even with limited feedback, the divide is clear.

Commanders fans aren’t just split on who the team should draft — they’re split on the approach.

Three paths, no consensus. And, a decision that could shape the direction of the franchise.

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