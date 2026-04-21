VIDEO: DC Sports Huddle returns for the Commanders’ conundrum at No. 7 in the 2026 NFL Draft

The WTOP Sports team Huddles up to discuss the Commanders' big decision at No. 7 overall in the 2026 NFL Draft on Thursday night and delves into which players could be late-round gems for a Burgundy and Gold turnaround in 2026.

Don’t call it a comeback! For the first time in nearly a year, the WTOP Sports team Huddles up to discuss the Commanders’ big decision at No. 7 overall in the 2026 NFL Draft on Thursday night: Trade back for more draft picks or select the best player available? Our resident AP Top 25 voter, Dave Preston, helps us delve deep into which players could be late-round gems for a Burgundy and Gold turnaround in 2026.

Also inside the DC Sports Huddle: What’s ONE thing the Commanders absolutely must do in this draft? And, which local player would be a good fit in Washington?

Huddle up with host and WTOP Senior Sports Analyst Rob Woodfork, WTOP Sports Director George Wallace and fellow sports anchor Dave Preston.

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