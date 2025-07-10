If you plan to journey to Madrid, Spain, this fall when the Washington Commanders play the Miami Dolphins on Nov. 16, you'd better move quickly because reports say the game is selling out fast.

If you plan to journey to Madrid, Spain, this fall when the Washington Commanders play the Miami Dolphins, you’d better move quickly because reports say the game is selling out fast.

The Commanders will play the Miami Dolphins on Nov. 16 at Santiago Bernabéu Stadium, which is the home of Real Madrid C.F., in the NFL’s first-ever regular season game in Spain.

The bare bones price to fly to Madrid, get a hotel room, see the game and have some money to spend is probably about $2,000. That’s doing it on the cheap — it is doable at this price but be prepared to pay more.

Tickets on the secondary market are available. On StubHub they’re running between $200 and $5,000.

At an Alexandria sports bar, a Commanders fan named Tony had just bought tickets for the Madrid game.

“I have a good friend that has purchased tickets for us, and his cousin lives in Spain, so we are going to stay with his cousin,” he said. “I am excited about it. Because it is my Commanders.”

Flights from Dulles International to Madrid can run between $600 and $1,200. A woman at the sports bar has been to Europe on numerous occasions and said she enjoyed living there and would go again.

“The people there are very friendly in Barcelona and Madrid. I loved it,” the woman said.

A hotel near the stadium starts at about $150 at the low end and keeps going up.

This is only the second time in franchise history the Commanders have been scheduled to play a game internationally.

Another fan at the sports bar said the price for a package with flights, hotel, food and game tickets is a fair one.

“I lived in Europe for many, many years,” she said. “I know how things are over there, how much things cost and how much it costs to go back and forth. This is a really good price.”

International games lineup

The international games will kick off on Week 1 of the regular season, Sept. 5 with the Kansas City Chiefs playing the Los Angeles Chargers in Sao Paulo, Brazil, at Corinthians Arena.

“The 2025 NFL season will see seven regular season games played outside of the U.S. — the most ever regular season international games to date, including historic first games in iconic venues in Berlin, Dublin and Madrid,” NFL Executive Vice President Peter O’Reilly said in a statement when the schedule was announced.

On Sept. 28, the NFL will play its first game ever in Dublin, Ireland, at Croke Park when the Pittsburgh Steelers face the Minnesota Vikings.

The Vikings will stay in Europe and travel to London to play the Cleveland Browns the following week on Oct. 5 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

One week later on Oct. 12, the New York Jets will return to the same stadium when they play the Denver Broncos.

And staying in London, the Los Angeles Rams will play the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium. The NFL said this will the 14th game in London for Jacksonville as part of the team’s multiyear commitment to playing a game in the United Kingdom.

On Nov. 9, the NFL will play its first game in Berlin, Germany at Olympic Stadium. The Indianapolis Colts will host the Atlanta Falcons. Previously the NFL had played games in Munich and Frankfurt.

The Commanders and Dolphins are scheduled to close out the international games in Madrid in Week 11.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.