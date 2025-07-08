Commanders owners rank 3rd on CNBC sports empire valuations list

Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment, the sports empire owned by Josh Harris and David Blitzer, is No. 3 on CNBC’s annual sports empire rankings, with an estimated value of $14.58 billion.

The ownership group owns the NFL’s Washington Commanders as well as the NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers, the NHL’s New Jersey Devils and English Premier League side Crystal Palace.

Monumental Sports & Entertainment, the sports empire built by Ted Leonsis, is valued at $7.48 billion, according to CNBC’s annual sports empire rankings, putting it at No. 19 on the list of the top 20.

Monumental owns three D.C. franchises, including the NBA’s Wizards, NHL’s Capitals and WNBA’s Mystics, plus Capital One Arena. It also manages the MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Virginia, and the District E esports team and venue in D.C.

CNBC estimates the world’s 20 most valuable sports ownership groups are now worth a combined $255 billion.

Ranking as the most valuable sports ownership portfolio on CNBC’s list is Kroenke Sports & Entertainment, the sports empire owned by Stanley Kroenke, valued at $21.2 billion. It owns the NFL’s Los Angeles Rams, the NHL’s Colorado Avalanche, the NBA’s Denver Nuggets and the English Premier League’s Arsenal.

Ranking No. 2 is the Jones Family, led by Jerry Jones, president and general manager of the Dallas Cowboys. It is valued at $15.53 billion, and owns the Cowboys, Legends, plus The Star in Frisco, the Cowboys’ world headquarters in Frisco, Texas.

Just behind Harris Blitzer, are Fenway Sports Grown, owners of the Boston Red Sox and Pittsburgh Penguins, with an estimated value of $14.19 billion, and Madison Square Garden Sports Corp, with the New York Rangers, New York Knicks and AHL’s Hartford Wolf Pack, valued at $12.69 billion.

CNBC’s full list of the 20 most valuable sports empires is online.

