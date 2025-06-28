Commanders go international for possible designs in new DC stadium

While the Commanders work with the D.C. government to seal a deal for a new stadium, team leaders are looking at facilities around the world for pointers.

While the Washington Commanders work with the D.C. government to seal a deal for a new stadium on the site of the old RFK Stadium in Ward 7, team leaders have been looking at other stadiums around the country and the world for pointers as they begin to design their new home.

During a Bisnow forum on Thursday, Andy VanHorn, the head of real estate for the Commanders, admitted to visiting stadiums in Dallas and Atlanta, venues that host major events beyond the NFL games they’re mainly associated with.

But, he repeatedly cited two stadiums in Europe as venues worth paying attention to as well — the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London and Real Madrid’s Santiago Bernabéu Stadium in Spain.

“These guys are doing amazing things in the soccer space that we should be looking internationally and across sports to say, ‘How can we infuse all of the best, versus just the dedicated NFL viewpoint?’” he said.

Both of those venues are hosting NFL regular season games this year.

In fact, the Commanders are playing at the Bernabéu in November. The field in the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is open air, though a roof hangs over all of the seats. The Bernabéu is a retractable roof facility, something the Commanders are at least considering for their new home.

VanHorn also admitted the team wants a stadium that will be enticing for players, describing it as a recruiting tool — something Northwest Stadium is definitely not.

Another other thing the team is paying attention to is the playing surface, as players prefer natural grass fields instead of artificial turf.

Additionally, the aforementioned European stadiums have real grass surfaces — a requirement for the kind of soccer matches they host, and which the Commanders envision coming to their new stadium.

“Technology continues to change. I would say turf technology also continues to change,” VanHorn said.

He made it clear that a synthetic turf playing surface is also still under consideration. But he also said “ownership is very interested in understanding, can grass be grown indoors?”

Two other NFL franchises that play in domed stadiums already use natural grass. However, the fields used in stadiums in Arizona and Las Vegas are grown outside of the stadiums, where they get maximum sunlight, and then get moved in for games.

