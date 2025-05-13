Commanders to take on Dolphins during first-ever NFL game in Spain

The Washington Commanders will face the Miami Dolphins at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid on Sunday, Nov. 16.

Get your passports, Commanders fans. Week 11 will be in Spain.

The game will kick off at 9:30 a.m. Eastern and be televised on the NFL Network, the team said in a news release.

Washington will be the road team, as Miami has been designated to be the home team.

It will be the franchise’s second international game. The Commanders played the Cincinnati Bengals to a 27-27 tie in London in 2016.

¡Vamos a Madrid! Excited to be a part of the first-ever NFL game in Spain pic.twitter.com/sIb9yQH1AR — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) May 13, 2025

The announcement, which was posted on social media, comes as the NFL prepares to announce its entire schedule for the upcoming the 2025 season. The Commanders full schedule will be released Wednesday.

