Commanders 2023 schedule: Week 1 vs. Cardinals, Thanksgiving at Dallas and only 1 prime-time game

The Washington Commanders released their schedule for the 2023 season, which begins Sept. 10 against the Arizona Cardinals.
The Commanders play their season opener at home for the third straight year and seventh time in 10 seasons.
The highest-profile game is the Thanksgiving Day game in Dallas, the 11th time the NFC East rivalry will renew in the annual holiday showcase. Washington is only 2-8 in the matchup on Thanksgiving, but won the last meeting, 41-16, in 2020.
Washington’s only true prime-time game comes in Week 5 when the Chicago Bears come to FedEx Field on a Thursday night, Oct. 5. It’s the second straight season the Commanders face the Bears on a Thursday night.
The 2023 season also marks the second-straight year Washington will have to wait until Week 14 for a bye, meaning the Commanders will play roughly three-quarters of their season before getting a week off.
Out of the bye, Washington has two road games (at Rams, at Jets) before their only stretch of back-to-back home games — against playoff contenders San Francisco and Dallas in the final two games of the regular season.
The Commanders’ strength of schedule is ranked eighth-hardest, as Washington faces 10 teams that made the playoffs in 2022.