FAQ: Washington Commanders 2022 training camp

Washington Commanders training camp starts Wednesday, and that means the chance to get a sneak peek at the Burgundy and Gold.
This year’s training camp also features a special one-day practice event on home turf at FedExField next month.
Here’s everything you need to know.
- Q: When does Commanders training camp start?
Training camp starts Wednesday, July 27, at the team’s training facility in Ashburn, Virginia, and runs through Aug. 18.
- Q: Can fans watch training camp practices?
Training camp practices in Ashburn are open to fans, but you needed to register through the free fan lottery signup by July 13. Winners were notified by July 15. There is also a standby list from which fans will be notified 48 hours in advance if there is an opening.
Season ticket members who selected the Business Network membership types also have VIP access to training camp practices in Ashburn.
- Q: Isn't training camp usually in Richmond?
Washington has held training camp at the Bon Secours facility in Richmond since 2013 — except for 2020 — but decided against it this year for financial reasons.
- Q: When is the practice event at FedExField?
The practice event at FedExField is Saturday, Aug. 6, from 6:45 p.m. to 9 p.m. Gates open at 4 p.m. More details on specific dates and parking lots will be announced closer to the event.
- Q: Do I need tickets to the free practice event at FedExField?
Yes, tickets are required, but they are free. Tickets can be claimed on TicketMaster. Everyone attending over the age of 2 needs a ticket.
Seating in the lower bowl is on a first-come, first -served basis.
- Q: Will I have the opportunity to get player autographs at the FedExField practice event?
Yes. There will be autograph opportunities after the practice concludes, involving current Commanders players and coaches and “Washington Legends.”
More details about the autograph signing will be released later.
- Q: What is security like at FedExField? What is the bag policy?
For security reasons, all visitors will go through a metal detector and bag check.
The clear bag policy will be in effect for the practice event at FedExField. For more information on the policy, check out the Commanders’ site.
In addition, the following items are banned:
- Alcohol, drugs, illegal substances or any paraphernalia associated with drug use.
- Pop-up tents or shelters.
- Fireworks or other explosives.
- Flags or signs with poles.
- Laser pens or pointers of any type.
- Noisemakers or air horns.
- Oversized bags.
- Pepper spray/mace.
- Chains, knives and spiked jewelry.
- Weapons, knives, firearms or anything that security/police deem a weapon.
- Drones or any other unmanned aircraft.
- Bicycles, skateboards, Rollerblades, scooters (motorized or push), hoverboards, Segways.
- Megaphones, PA Systems, air horns.
- Pets (service animals exempt).
- Flyers/stickers.
- Any other items deemed unacceptable by event/facility management.
- Q: What if it rains?
The event at FedExField will be held rain or shine. The only exception is for severe weather. Any schedule changes or updates will be announced the day of the event.