Washington Capitals radio voice takes on an off-ice challenge

Steve Dresner | sdresner@wtop.com

August 29, 2024, 6:49 AM

His boisterous voice describing a Washington Capitals goal or a huge play has no problem resonating through anyone’s speakers. However, on Tuesday, the radio voice of the Caps, John Walton, was direct and to the point: He has colon cancer.

Walton, who has been the radio voice of the Caps since 2011, took to social media and revealed that during a colonoscopy last month, doctors discovered the cancer.

“My prognosis according to my incredible doctors at MedStar Health is good. It will be a few days after the surgery until I know what comes next, but if all goes well, I will be at training camp in a few weeks, and in the broadcast booth for the first preseason game,” he wrote in a post.

This week, he was scheduled for surgery to have 8 to10 inches of his colon removed, along with a cancerous mass.

“I will be in a fight for a bit, but it’s a fight I’m going to win,” Walton wrote.

He urged other men over the age of 45 to get checked: “Don’t put it off, get it done for you and your family.”

Before taking over the play-by-play duties with the Capitals, Walton also served as the radio voice of the Caps minor league team, the Hershey Bears, and a one-time public address announcer for MLB’s Cincinnati Reds.

