3 weeks after being detained, lawyers describe conditions for Georgetown scholar

Three weeks after a researcher at Georgetown University was detained by federal immigration agents and accused of spreading Hamas propaganda, his lawyers have provided new details in an updated complaint filed in federal court, in Alexandria, Virginia.

On March 17, Badar Khan Suri, an Indian national who lives in Rosslyn with his U.S.-born wife and three children, was detained near his home.

Citing court filings, the American Civil Liberties Union of Virginia said, “Masked federal agents took his passport and told him he was being deported ‘today.'”

The group released a short snippet of video, purporting to show Suri Khan’s arrest.

In four days, Khan Suri was transferred among five different Immigration and Customs Enforcement facilities in three states, according to the ACLU, despite ICE records showing there were available beds in Virginia.

Filings from his attorneys said Khan Suri had been “forced to sleep on the floor” in the common room “where the TV remains on from 5 a.m. to 2 a.m.,” and was issued used underwear and a bright red uniform that is typically assigned to inmates classified as “high security,” because of criminal history or connection to criminal groups.

Since President Donald Trump took office, the U.S. government has used its immigration enforcement powers to crack down on international students and scholars at several American universities who had participated in pro-Palestinian demonstrations or criticized Israel over its military action in Gaza.

Trump and other officials have accused protesters and others of being “pro-Hamas,” referring to the Palestinian militant group that attacked Israel on Oct. 7, 2023. Many protesters have said they were speaking out against Israel’s actions in the war.

Shortly after Khan Suri’s arrest, U.S. District Judge Patricia Tolliver Giles ordered that Khan Suri, “shall not be removed from the United States unless and until the Court issues a contrary order.”

In its most recent filings, the Trump administration has said the judge doesn’t have the authority to review ICE’s determinations of where Khan Suri is being held.

On May 1, the judge will hear arguments on several issues, including whether Khan Suri should be returned to the D.C. area, as well as the Trump administration motion that the civil case should be dismissed.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

