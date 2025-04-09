Appeals court clears the way for the Trump administration to fire thousands of probationary workers

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal appeals court cleared the way Wednesday for the Trump administration to fire thousands of probationary…

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal appeals court cleared the way Wednesday for the Trump administration to fire thousands of probationary workers, halting a judge’s order requiring them to be reinstated.

A split panel for the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals found that the workers let go in mass firings must appeal the dismissals through a separate employment process.

The decision in a case filed by nearly two dozen states in Maryland comes a day after the Supreme Court blocked a similar order from a judge in California.

