Panthers top Maple Leafs, snap 5-game slide and tighten Atlantic Division race

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Eetu Luostarinen scored about a minute into the third period, and the Florida Panthers defeated the…

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Eetu Luostarinen scored about a minute into the third period, and the Florida Panthers defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-1 on Tuesday night and helping the reigning Stanley Cup champions snap a five-game losing streak.

Gustav Forsling also scored for Florida, which got 17 saves from Sergei Bobrovsky. Carter Verhaeghe sealed it with an empty-net goal with 46.9 seconds left.

John Tavares scored his 37th goal of the season for Tampa Bay, which saw its four-game winning streak snapped.

SABRES 3, HURRICANES 0

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — James Reimer made 33 saves and helped lead Buffalo to a win against Carolina.

Reimer’s first shutout of the season was the 31st of his career and first since Feb. 17, 2024, with the Detroit Red Wings when he made 38 saves against Calgary.

Tage Thompson, Alex Tuch and JJ Peterka scored for the Sabres, who have won five straight for the first time since January 2023.

Pyotr Kochetkov made 15 saves for the Hurricanes, who have lost three straight. The loss clinched the Metropolitan Division title for the Washington Capitals.

CANADIENS 4, RED WINGS 1

MONTREAL (AP) — Josh Anderson scored the winner with 9:12 remaining in the third period and Sam Montembeault made 35 saves as Montreal beat Detroit for their sixth straight win.

Cole Caufield – with his team-leading 37th – also scored while Brendan Gallagher and Nick Suzuki added empty-netters for Montreal, which strengthened its position in the playoff picture.

Dylan Larkin scored for Detroit and Cam Talbot stopped 17 shots. The Red Wings failed to earn a point for the first time in five games.

BRUINS 7, DEVILS 1

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — David Pastrnak scored and added two assists to reach the 100-point mark and Jeremy Swayman made 20 saves as Boston routed New Jersey.

Michael Callahan, Jakub Lauko, Casey Mittelstadt, Morgan Geekie, Fraser Minten and Cole Koepke also scored for the Bruins, who won for only the second time in their last 13 games.

Stefan Noesen and Timo Meier scored for New Jersey, which had its three-game winning streak snapped.

BLUE JACKETS 5, SENATORS 2

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Mathieu Olivier and Justin Danforth each had a goal and an assist, and Columbus beat Ottawa.

Dmitri Voronkov, Sean Monahan and Adam Fantilli also scored for Columbus, and Kent Johnson had two assists. Elvis Merzlikins stopped 33 shots to help the Blue Jackets snap a three-game skid and get their second win in six games.

Thomas Chabot had a goal and an assist, and Fabian Zetterlund also scored for Ottawa, which clinched its first playoff berth since 2017 when Montreal beat Detroit. Anton Forsberg had 30 saves for the Senators, who had won three straight.

PENGUINS 5, BLACKHAWKS 0

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Erik Karlsson scored his 200th career goal to help Pittsburgh beat Chicago.

Sidney Crosby and Kris Letang also scored for Pittsburgh, which lost 3-1 at Chicago on Sunday. Kevin Hayes added two goals in the third period.

Tristan Jarry made 26 saves in his second shutout of the season and No. 21 for his career.

Crosby extended his home point streak to 14 games when he scored with 16 seconds left in the first period. It’s the third-longest such streak of his career.

Spencer Knight made 22 stops for the Blackhawks, who dropped to 2-11-2 in their last 15 games.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.