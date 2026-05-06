Kayaker who died in the Potomac identified as 22-year-old Virginia man

Three kayakers were navigating down the Potomac near Great Falls when the 22-year-old man suddenly became separated from the group.

The kayaker who died after falling out of his boat in the Potomac River on Sunday has been identified as 22-year-old William Lankford from Lynchburg, Virginia.

Three kayakers were navigating down the Potomac near Great Falls when Lankford suddenly became separated from the group on May 3. The two other kayakers later found him struggling in the rapids, according to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.

The two men rescued Lankford from the water, brought him to shore and began performing CPR.

Maryland Natural Resources Police officers were dispatched to the scene around 2:30 p.m.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesperson Pete Piringer said Lankford was taken by boat to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Maryland Natural Resources Police are leading the investigation; an autopsy will be conducted to determine cause of death.

In light of the accident, officials are urging people who paddle in whitewater conditions to have all the necessary safety equipment, including a life jacket, throw rope and emergency communication devices. They also advise paddlers to never go alone — always go in groups with established stopping points.

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