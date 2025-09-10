Blue Door Kitchen & Inn in Rappahannock County: ‘You forget where you came from an hour ago’

Sometimes a short drive can make a person in need of relaxation feel worlds away — Blue Door Kitchen & Inn, in Flint Hill, Virginia provides that opportunity.

During a recent WTOP visit, chef and co-owner Andrea Pace and his wife, Reem Arbid, described what led them to open the historic inn in Rappahannock County near the Shenandoah Mountains.

Pace and Arbid’s highly acclaimed Villa Mozart, located in the City of Fairfax, closed in November 2017.

As the couple searched for a new location in Northern Virginia, Arbid said a former customer left a voicemail.

“They said there’s a place in Flint Hill that has your name written all over it — you must go see it. I tell Andrea, and he’s like, ‘Where is Flint Hill?’ I looked on my phone, and I’m like, ‘It’s in the boonies.'”

Since Pace had lifelong dreams of opening an inn in Vermont or Colorado, the couple decided to visit the property. They stayed a night and spent the next day driving around.

“Of course we saw Inn at Little Washington, and were like, ‘Yeah, we’ve been here before,'” Pace said. “Then we went to Sperryville, to the breweries and wineries.”

While the building itself needed a bit of upgrading, the natural beauty in rural Rappahannock County and the secluded estate offered an opportunity Pace and Arbid were hoping for. Blue Door Kitchen & Inn opened in May 2018.

“I love being here,” Arbid said. “The peace, the beauty, it’s so relaxing to be here.”

The inn has four cozy and spacious rooms on the second floor, with views of the estate’s grounds and garden.

“If you’re feeling stressed out and overworked, all you have to do is step aside, take a deep breath, look around, and you’re relaxed,” Arbid said. “The garden is my little haven.”

Blue Door Kitchen uses local ingredients

Fusing Old World Italian cuisine with modern technique and flair, Pace’s menu at Blue Door Kitchen uses fresh and seasonal local ingredients. Signature dishes include rye ravioli with fresh spinach and mountain cheese, and flaky apple strudel.

Arbid’s favorite dish? Tuna tartare. Pace said he doesn’t have a favorite: “Today, I wake up, I feel like what I feel like.”

After seven years, what she once considered “the boonies” is now home to Arbid.

“The community embraced our place and Andrea’s food, and we have wonderful followers and regulars,” Arbid said. “We have people that are here weekly.”

With an intimate dining room, in good weather dinner can be served on the patio. Blue Door Kitchen & Inn is open for dinner from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday, and only by reservation.

Arbid said a weekend getaway can be both relaxing and invigorating.

“Driving from Northern Virginia, as soon as you pass Manassas, you just feel the tension go away. There’s no traffic. It starts being beautiful. Then, you come on this winding road that leads you right up here. That’s it — you forget where you came from an hour ago. It’s really a great feeling. “

