This Nepalese restaurant in Arlington serves up yak and goat intestines — to diners’ delight

In this Small Business September installment, WTOP visited Himalayan Wild Yak, where that's not just the name — it's one of the main dishes.

Chef and restaurateur Keshar Jarga Magar stands next to a picture of a yak inside his restaurant, Himalayan Wild Yak.(WTOP/Luke Lukert) Chef and restaurateur Keshar Jarga Magar stands next to a picture of a yak inside his restaurant, Himalayan Wild Yak.(WTOP/Luke Lukert) If you haven’t tried the cuisine found deep in the Himalaya Mountains, a restaurant in Northern Virginia is giving you the chance to do so.

“If somebody wants real Nepalese food, they must visit here,” chef and restaurateur Keshar Jarga Magar told WTOP.

He described traditional Nepalese food as a fusion between the cuisines of the country’s two neighbors, India and China. That means dishes such as goat curry and dal, as well as dumplings and chow mein.

Some dishes, such as momos, traditional Nepalese dumplings with ground yak, and goat Bhutan, have struck a chord with those missing their home country’s cuisine.

Jarga Magar believes his is the only Nepalese restaurant in the country serving goat Bhutan, which is goat intestines stuffed with organ meat.

“We were like discussing, ‘Can we serve this intestine to the customers?’ And me and my brother said, ‘OK, we’ll try it,’” he said “People are loving it.”

But their specialty is promptly advertised outside their doors, “Himalayan Wild Yak.” And while the yak that diners order isn’t exactly from the Himalayas, it’s still the same species, just raised in small farms in Pennsylvania and Colorado.

“They love it,” Magar said, referring to customers’ reactions to dishes such as Yak Korma. “It’s very, very lean. And people love to try different meat.”

Jarga Magar grew up in a small village just outside Kathmandu, Nepal, where he discovered his love of cooking.

“I had to wake up very early in the morning, and I had to cook myself before I went to school,” he told WTOP. “My mom was the person who taught me.”

He moved to the U.S. in his 20s, working at a variety of hotels and restaurants before he and his brother and business partner pushed ahead in 2022 with opening the first location in Ashburn, Virginia. Three years later, the popular spot opened a second location in Arlington.

“This is our family restaurant. Everybody has a responsibility,” Jarga Magar said. “We always work like a team.”

Chef Jarga Magar said the restaurant prides itself on bringing authentic dishes that you would see in the average Nepalese home to both the immigrant community and diners who have never tried them.

“People come here and they say, ‘You guys remind me of Nepal,’” he said.

That immigrant community was very supportive when they first opened in the wake of the COVID pandemic, according to Jarga Magar. At first, they were told over and over that a Nepalese restaurant would not have the customers to create a good business.

If you visit their location in Ashburn, you can even hang out with their mascot, a giant furry taxidermized yak named “Rocky.” It will soon move to their Arlington location, and a new mascot will be brought into their original location.

