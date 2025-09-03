Chocolate factory in Chantilly crafts signature flavors, roasts bean on site 

Chocolate lovers can learn how rich, artisan chocolate is made and taste a variety during a visit to River-Sea Chocolates in Chantilly, Virginia.

This story is part of WTOP's Small Business September coverage.

Chocolate lovers can learn how rich, artisan chocolate is made and taste a variety of it during a visit to River-Sea Chocolates in Chantilly, Virginia.

“Anybody who comes for our chocolate tasting flight, or a wine and chocolate pairing, can get a look at how we go from bean to bar,” said Dave Przybysz, outreach director for the company, which recently added a 2,300 square foot production facility in Reston to its original location in an office park at 4520 Daly Drive in Chantilly.

During a WTOP visit, Przybysz demonstrated the steps required to turn cacao beans into single-origin artisanal chocolate creations.

Visitors can get a hands-on look at the chocolate-making process or try a “Craft Chocolate Tasting Flight,” during which they can learn about and sample five chocolates made at the River-Sea factory, for about $25.

The chocolate-making process begins with roasting the beans. Once they’re roasted and cracked open, the chocolate nibs are the part of the bean that go into a chocolate confection. The papery husks have another purpose: “We send that over to our friends at a tea shop — they make a lovely chocolate tea,” Przybysz said.

When a chocolate bar is described at a store as, for instance, a 70% dark chocolate bar, “That percentage is how much nibs is in your chocolate bar,” Przybysz said. “The rest is just pure cane sugar” at River-Sea.

Similar to a vineyard, during the chocolate tasting, Przybysz described the ingredients in each sample, and the “notes” that give each single-origin or blend its signature taste.

The tasting includes oyster crackers and water to cleanse the palate between each chocolate. And, this reporter learned what not to do when trying to evaluate what makes a chocolate special — watch the video to find out.

The River-Sea Chocolates café has packaged bars, truffles, samplers and other gifts for sale.

