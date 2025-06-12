Manassas school system employees to receive one-time bonus up to $1,000

Manassas City Public Schools employees will receive one-time bonuses of up to $1,000 by the end of the month after the School Board unanimously voted in support of the measure Tuesday night.

Manassas schools received just under $800,000 in additional revenue in the state budget reconciliation to be used for one-time staff bonuses. Those bonuses are required to be paid out by June 30.

The amount received was determined based on a formula for Standards of Quality, or SOQ, funded positions. The school division is supplementing the state funds with local funds to allow all eligible employees to receive a bonus. School divisions were granted discretion to determine the amount of the bonuses to promote retention among instructional and support staff.

Employees completing their fiscal 2025 contracts will receive bonuses in a separate paycheck on June 30.

The amount each employee will receive depends on the employee’s start date or hours worked, said Taft Kelly, the division’s director of finance.

Full-time employees will receive a bonus in the range of $250 to $1,000; the exact amount is based on the employee’s start date. A full-time employee who worked for the division the entire year will receive the $1,000 bonus.

Part-time employees could receive up to $500 based on their start date. Substitute and temporary employees could also receive a bonus up to $500. The amount will be based on the number of hours worked during fiscal 2025.

Superintendent Kevin Newman noted he received a call from a neighboring school division that is using the additional funds as a retention bonus, given only to returning employees.