Virginia’s spring burn ban goes into effect Saturday

Virginia’s statewide burning law, which prohibits outdoor burning between midnight and 4 p.m., is in effect from Saturday, Feb. 15 through April 30.

Violation of the burning law is a Class 3 misdemeanor punishable with a fine of up to $500. Those who allow a fire to escape may be liable for suppression costs and any resulting property damage, the Virginia Department of Forestry said in a news release.

The law applies to outdoor burning within 300 feet of the woods or dry grass. This includes debris burning, campfires and open-air charcoal grills like those found in park settings, the release said.

The law does not apply to charcoal or gas-fired barbecue grills. Some exceptions are made for campfires at Virginia State Parks.

Virginia has approximately 700 wildfires per year, with the majority occurring in spring, the release said.

Warmer weather, dry and windy conditions, and abundant “fuels” – such as frost-killed vegetation and dead leaves – increase the potential for wildfires and make them harder to extinguish.

“Even with the recent winter weather across much of the state, current forecasts predict higher-than-normal temperatures through April with normal to below-normal precipitation,” said state forester Rob Farrell. “Already this year, wildfires have burned more than 500 acres across Virginia. While we hope for the best, we prepare for the worst. DOF is equipped to initiate our spring fire season readiness plan and we have taken several steps to prepare during the offseason.”

The Department of Forestry held a training exercise last month to simulate a mock deployment and the management of a large wildfire scenario, including testing new communications equipment.

Virginia’s wildfire activity is beginning earlier and lasting longer, according to John Miller, the department’s chief of fire and emergency response.

“The number one cause of wildfires is escaped fire from debris burning. Do your part to keep your home and community safe,” Miller said. “Smart, simple safety measures are easy to follow and significantly reduce the likelihood of a destructive, and possibly deadly, mistake.”

To learn more about Virginia’s 4 p.m. burning law and fire prevention, visit DOF’s website at dof.virginia.gov/