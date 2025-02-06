Victims of midair plane crash near Reagan National Airport honored at Alexandria vigil

A somber crowd gathered in Alexandria's Rivergate City to mark one week since an American Airlines jet collided with a military Black Hawk helicopter near Reagan National Airport. Lawmakers were among those who came to remember the 67 people killed in the tragedy.

To mark one week since a deadly midair collision between an American Airlines jet and a military Black Hawk helicopter near Reagan National Airport, a large crowd gathered in Alexandria’s Rivergate City to remember the 67 people killed in the tragedy.

Many held candles as Virginia Rep. Don Beyer led the somber gathering, steps away from the Potomac River and only a few miles from where the collision occurred.

Beyer said those on both the plane and the helicopter were more than passengers, crew and soldiers.

“They were loved ones, friends, parents, classmates, children’s teammates, colleagues, whose presence made the world better,” Beyer said.

Other lawmakers that attended included Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine.

“You struggle for words as you’re trying to say thank you to the responders. You struggle for words as you’re trying to offer some message to the family and friends of those who were lost,” Kaine said.

Among those who attended the vigil was Michael Lincoln, who used to work as a flight attendant.

“I think about all the people that lost their lives and especially the crew that was just working and ran into just the absolute worst-nightmare scenario that we all wake up in a cold sweat about,” he said.

Also remembering the victims was Liz White from Middleburg, Virginia, who said as a member of the Red Cross, she responded to the 9/11 attack in New York in 2001 and spent seven weeks offering relief at ground zero.

“My heart is drawn to the sadness and to the immense sense of loss that so many lives were caught in such a horrific accident,” she said.

White said she also attended to honor the many first responders who have been a part of the search and recovery effort.

“They carry the memories, more detailed than any of us,” she said.

