‘Neighbors helping neighbors’: How to help those affected by DC midair collision

A D.C.-area group is sharing a way to help the families of those killed during the midair collision near Reagan National Airport.

A D.C.-area group is sharing a way to help the families of the 67 people killed during the midair collision near Reagan National Airport outside of the District last week.

The Capital Region Community Foundation has launched the DCA Together Relief Fund for those who lost loved ones on Flight 5342 and the Army Black Hawk helicopter on Jan. 29.

“Our Greater Washington Community is at its strongest when we stand together as neighbors helping neighbors,” the group wrote on its website.

The coalition said “the fund will likely provide” the following:

Assistance for impacted families to help meet their immediate needs.

Resources and support for our region’s first responders and organizations aiding in recovery efforts.

Support for nonprofits that are providing impacted families and communities with resources such as mental health services, trauma and grief counseling, and other community healing efforts.

The DCA Together Relief Fund is a 501(c) and, according to the Capital Region Community Foundation’s website, all of the contributions will go toward those affected by the midair tragedy.

The Capital Region Community Foundation is a partnership among D.C.-area community foundations, including ACT for Alexandria, Arlington Community Foundation, Community Foundation for Loudoun and Northern Fauquier Counties, Community Foundation for Northern Virginia and Greater Washington Community Foundation.

The DCA Together Fund has also partnered with the Wichita Foundation and it’s ITC Together Fund to provide immediate and long-term assistance, ensuring that those affected receive the care, resources, and support they need during this difficult time.

For those that would like to contribute, the website has an option to make a one-time donation, or a monthly donation can be scheduled.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.