2 airport workers charged in leak of deadly DC plane collision video to CNN

Two Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority employees each face a charge of computer trespass after CNN aired what it labeled as “exclusive” video of last week’s deadly midair collision over the Potomac River.

Mohamed Lamine Mbengue, 21, of Rockville, Maryland, was charged Friday. He was released on his own recognizance from the Arlington County Adult Detention Center, according to a Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police statement.

Jonathan Savoy, 45, of Upper Marlboro, was charged on Sunday. He was released on a summons by the magistrate, authorities told WTOP.

CNN’s Kate Bolduan presented video footage Friday, saying it “appears to be surveillance video from the airport.”

The two airport workers were “charged in connection with making an unauthorized copy of Airports Authority records,” according to the police statement.

Computer trespass is a Class 1 misdemeanor in Virginia, according to state law.

The video broadcast by CNN is below.

