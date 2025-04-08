Northern Virginia braces for more job losses amid Trump administration uncertainty

Private-sector job postings have plunged. Contracts are being canceled. And across Northern Virginia, laid-off federal contractors are showing up at job centers in growing numbers.

Private-sector job postings have plunged. Contracts are being canceled. And across Northern Virginia, laid-off federal contractors are showing up at job centers in growing numbers — a trend officials fear will worsen this summer if deeper federal cuts take effect.

“I’m preparing for the worst,” said David Hunn, executive director of Virginia Career Works Northern Region, which runs job centers in Alexandria, Fairfax, Loudoun and Prince William counties. “We could be looking at thousands of people needing help in the next few months.”

Local economists and workforce officials say this may be only the beginning. A combination of hiring freezes, canceled contracts and agency consolidations — part of President Donald Trump’s effort to shrink the federal workforce — is already straining the region’s job market.

Hunn said many seeking help are federal contractors laid off after agencies like the United States Agency for International Development, or USAID, froze or scaled back grant-funded programs.

“We probably had several hundred either displaced federal workers or contractors,” he said. “And I think probably it’s more contractors right now given the layoffs at USAID, because they had to terminate their employees immediately.”

The early wave of job losses is starting to appear in state labor data. For the week ending March 23, Virginia recorded more than 2,600 new unemployment claims — up nearly 28% from the same week last year — with most filings coming from the professional and technical services sector, which includes many federal contractors.

Since Jan. 12, Northern Virginia has accounted for nearly half of all reported layoffs in the state. According to state Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, or WARN, notices, at least 1,071 layoffs have occurred in Fairfax, Arlington, and Prince William counties and the city of Alexandria — out of 2,314 statewide. The notices, published by Virginia’s Department of Workforce Development and Advancement, include major employers like MITRE Corporation and Leidos, which hold large federal contracts.

Still, these figures likely understate the true impact. Many Northern Virginia residents work in D.C. and may file unemployment claims there. Federal employees and contractors also use different systems to file, which are often tracked separately.

“We’re working with our neighbors to try to get a way to look at this regional data in terms of unemployment claims, because I think that’s a better indicator for all of us because of those unique nuances,” Kate Ange, deputy director of Arlington Economic Development, said.