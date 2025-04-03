Moment of joy turns tragic: Virginia father and 6-year-old son drown while fishing

Within seconds, a 6-year-old boy's delight over catching a fish turned calamitous during a father-son fishing trip, in Spotsylvania County, Virginia.

Danny Sumner, 37, of Fredericksburg, and his 6-year-old son, Donovan, drowned on March 22. The two began fishing from a boat landing off of Legacy Lane in the late afternoon, according to Major Elizabeth Scott, of the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office.

Madeline Sumner became concerned shortly after 9 p.m. when her husband and son hadn’t returned. She drove to the boat landing, and saw her husband’s car parked nearby. After enlisting family members and her clergy, the family called 911, Scott said.

Deputies found Danny’s car and his cellphone was located on the river dock.

“The little boy had caught a fish, which was evident when deputies arrived on the scene,” said Scott. “His fishing pole was there, along with the fish still attached to the pole.”

Scott said deputies canvassed the river bank, with no success. “They knew at that point that something more tragic had probably happened.”

Shortly after sheriff’s office dive team entered the river, both the father and son were found.

Further investigation provided more details about what happened, Scott told WTOP.

“There was video evidence that showed that the child had caught a fish. Mr. Sumner was videoing that on his cellphone, (capturing) the excitement, when the little boy stepped back and fell off the dock,” said Scott. “That’s when you can see the cellphone dropped to the dock, and Mr. Sumner go in, after his son.”

The unspeakable turn of events is likely relatable to any parent who has sought to document a child’s happiness.

“I can’t even imagine what the family is going through,” said Scott. “This was such a tragic event.”

A family friend has established a GoFundMe page to help Madeline Sumner and her younger child. The fund has raised more than $45,000 as on Thursday afternoon.

“Danny was a loving son, brother, husband, father, friend, teammate, and educator to those who knew him,” wrote Ariel Hassan. “Don was a kind and gentle spirit who loved playing with his baby brother Danilo, neighborhood friends, and just recently accomplished riding his bike without training wheels.”

Danny Sumner had been a high school standout at Paul VI Catholic High School, in Fairfax, before playing at William & Mary, during the years 2007 through 2010. He later played professional basketball with the Fredericksburg Grizzlies.

At the time of his death, Danny Sumner was a teacher and basketball coach at Brooke Point High School, in Stafford County.

