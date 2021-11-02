2021 Maryland local elections: Candidates in mayor, council races

In Maryland, residents of Annapolis, Frederick, Laurel and Gaithersburg can vote Tuesday for city leaders.

While none of Maryland’s statewide offices will be on the ballot in 2021, elections are being held for some local and municipal government positions. In the WTOP listening area, residents of Annapolis, Frederick, Laurel and Gaithersburg can vote Tuesday for their city leaders.

See a list of candidates below. Incumbent candidates are bolded and marked with an asterisk (*). For voter information, including where to go on Election Day, candidate biographies and downloadable sample ballots, click on the city names.

Mayor

Gavin Buckley (Democrat)*

Steven Strawn (Republican)

City Council, Ward 1

Eleanor M. Tierney (Democrat)* is uncontested

City Council, Ward 2

Scott Gibson (Republican)

Karma O’Neill (Democrat)

City Council, Ward 3

Rhonda Pindell Charles (Democrat)* is uncontested

City Council, Ward 4

Sheila M. Finlayson (Democrat)*

Toni Strong-Pratt (Democrat) write-in

City Council, Ward 5

Brooks Schandelmeier (Democrat)*

Monica Manthey (Republican)

City Council, Ward 6

DaJuan Gay (Democrat)*

George Michael Gallagher (Republican)

City Council, Ward 7

Rob Savidge (Democrat)* is uncontested

City Council, Ward 8

Ross H. Arnett (Democrat)*

Rockford Toews (Republican)

Mayor

Michael C. O’Connor (Democrat)*

Steven Hammrick (Republican)

Board of Aldermen

Vote for no more than five.

Donna Kuzemchak (Democrat)*

Ben MacShane (Democrat)*

Kelly Russell (Democrat)*

Derek Shackelford (Democrat)*

Robert A. Fischer (Republican)

Katie Nash (Democrat)

Michelle Shay (Republican)

Mayor

Jud Ashman

Stephen J. Escobar

City Council

Vote for no more than two.

David Belgard

Philip Cook

Lisa E. Henderson

Yamil Hernández

Jim McNulty

City Council, At-Large

Vote for one.

Martin Mitchell

Frederick Smalls

City Council, Ward 1

Vote for two.

Carl DeWalt*

James Kole

City Council, Ward 2

Vote for two.

Brencis Smith*

Keith R. Sydnor*

Jeffrey W. Mills