2021 Maryland local elections: Candidates in mayor, council races

While none of Maryland’s statewide offices will be on the ballot in 2021, elections are being held for some local and municipal government positions. In the WTOP listening area, residents of Annapolis, Frederick, Laurel and Gaithersburg can vote Tuesday for their city leaders.
See a list of candidates below. Incumbent candidates are bolded and marked with an asterisk (*). For voter information, including where to go on Election Day, candidate biographies and downloadable sample ballots, click on the city names.
Annapolis
Mayor
Gavin Buckley (Democrat)*
Steven Strawn (Republican)
City Council, Ward 1
Eleanor M. Tierney (Democrat)* is uncontested
City Council, Ward 2
Scott Gibson (Republican)
Karma O’Neill (Democrat)
City Council, Ward 3
Rhonda Pindell Charles (Democrat)* is uncontested
City Council, Ward 4
Sheila M. Finlayson (Democrat)*
Toni Strong-Pratt (Democrat) write-in
City Council, Ward 5
Brooks Schandelmeier (Democrat)*
Monica Manthey (Republican)
City Council, Ward 6
DaJuan Gay (Democrat)*
George Michael Gallagher (Republican)
City Council, Ward 7
Rob Savidge (Democrat)* is uncontested
City Council, Ward 8
Ross H. Arnett (Democrat)*
Rockford Toews (Republican)
Frederick
Mayor
Michael C. O’Connor (Democrat)*
Steven Hammrick (Republican)
Board of Aldermen
Vote for no more than five.
Donna Kuzemchak (Democrat)*
Ben MacShane (Democrat)*
Kelly Russell (Democrat)*
Derek Shackelford (Democrat)*
Robert A. Fischer (Republican)
Katie Nash (Democrat)
Michelle Shay (Republican)
Gaithersburg
Mayor
Jud Ashman
Stephen J. Escobar
City Council
Vote for no more than two.
David Belgard
Philip Cook
Lisa E. Henderson
Yamil Hernández
Jim McNulty
Laurel
City Council, At-Large
Vote for one.
Martin Mitchell
Frederick Smalls
City Council, Ward 1
Vote for two.
Carl DeWalt*
James Kole
City Council, Ward 2
Vote for two.
Brencis Smith*
Keith R. Sydnor*
Jeffrey W. Mills