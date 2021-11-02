Coronavirus News: Online portal to report at-home test results | Montgomery Co. schools encourage vaccines for students | DC workers vaccine deadline | Local cases of COVID-19
Home » Maryland News » 2021 Maryland local elections:…

2021 Maryland local elections: Candidates in mayor, council races

Alejandro Alvarez | aalvarez@wtop.com

November 2, 2021, 6:04 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

While none of Maryland’s statewide offices will be on the ballot in 2021, elections are being held for some local and municipal government positions. In the WTOP listening area, residents of Annapolis, Frederick, Laurel and Gaithersburg can vote Tuesday for their city leaders.

See a list of candidates below. Incumbent candidates are bolded and marked with an asterisk (*). For voter information, including where to go on Election Day, candidate biographies and downloadable sample ballots, click on the city names.

Annapolis

Mayor

Gavin Buckley (Democrat)*

Steven Strawn (Republican)

City Council, Ward 1

Eleanor M. Tierney (Democrat)* is uncontested

City Council, Ward 2

Scott Gibson (Republican)

Karma O’Neill (Democrat)

City Council, Ward 3

Rhonda Pindell Charles (Democrat)* is uncontested

City Council, Ward 4

Sheila M. Finlayson (Democrat)*

Toni Strong-Pratt (Democrat) write-in

City Council, Ward 5

Brooks Schandelmeier (Democrat)*

Monica Manthey (Republican)

City Council, Ward 6

DaJuan Gay (Democrat)*

George Michael Gallagher (Republican)

City Council, Ward 7

Rob Savidge (Democrat)* is uncontested

City Council, Ward 8

Ross H. Arnett (Democrat)*

Rockford Toews (Republican)

Frederick

Mayor

Michael C. O’Connor (Democrat)*

Steven Hammrick (Republican)

Board of Aldermen

Vote for no more than five.

Donna Kuzemchak (Democrat)*

Ben MacShane (Democrat)*

Kelly Russell (Democrat)*

Derek Shackelford (Democrat)*

Robert A. Fischer (Republican)

Katie Nash (Democrat)

Michelle Shay (Republican)

Gaithersburg

Mayor

Jud Ashman

Stephen J. Escobar

City Council

Vote for no more than two.

David Belgard

Philip Cook

Lisa E. Henderson

Yamil Hernández

Jim McNulty

Laurel

City Council, At-Large

Vote for one.

Martin Mitchell

Frederick Smalls

City Council, Ward 1

Vote for two.

Carl DeWalt*

James Kole

City Council, Ward 2

Vote for two.

Brencis Smith*

Keith R. Sydnor*

Jeffrey W. Mills

Alejandro Alvarez

Alejandro Alvarez joined WTOP as a digital reporter and editor in June 2018. He is a writer and photojournalist focusing on politics, political activism and national affairs, with recent multimedia contributions to Reuters, MSNBC and PBS.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

With deadlines inching closer, employees and contractors get more details on federal vaccine mandate

19 states sue Biden administration over COVID vaccine rule

New vetting guidelines set to advance security clearance reform ideas

DoD to bring in climate change chief in coming weeks

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up