Virginia voter guide: What you need to know for the 2021 general election

Virginia voters are casting ballots for governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general and in a host of local races. Who's on the ballot? Are there drop boxes? Here's what you need to know.

Election Day is Nov. 2, as Virginians pick a new governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general, and cast ballots for the entire House of Delegates and in several local races. Here’s what you need to know:

In-person voting

Election Day is Nov. 2. Polls that day will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. If you are in line at 7 p.m., you will get to vote.

Early voting started in September and ended last Saturday. If you still have your ballot, virtually all polling places have drop boxes. There are a few 24/7 boxes in the D.C. area as well; check your city or county below for details.

Voters heading to the polls are strongly encouraged to wear a mask, although it is not required.

Where to vote in person

You can find your polling place on the state site.

You need an ID to vote in person. You can find out which ones will work for you on the Virginia Department of Elections site.

Need to register?

Sorry; the deadline was Oct. 12.

Mail-in ballots and drop boxes

You’ve got until Nov. 2 at 7 p.m. to drop your ballot off, or you can mail it if it gets postmarked by Nov. 2 and is received by noon Nov. 5. (Election officials say the way the mail’s been running recently, you might not want to push that deadline.)

Where are the drop boxes?

That depends on what county you live in. You can find details below.

Who’s on the ballot?

The three statewide offices — governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general — are on the ballot, as is the entire 100-member House of Delegates.

You can find out which delegates are on your ballot by looking below for your jurisdiction; for the three statewide offices, the candidates are:

Governor

Lieutenant Governor

Attorney General

(In all cases, above and below, an asterisk denotes the incumbent in the race, if there is one.)

Local races

There’s a 24/7 drop box outside the Office of Voter Registration and at all polling places 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Election Day.

In addition to the statewide races, Alexandrians will vote in the 45th and 46th District House races, and in local races:

District 45

Justin D. “J.D.” Maddox (Republican)

Elizabeth B. Bennett-Parker (Democrat)

In District 46, Charniele Herring, a Democrat, is running unopposed.

Mayor

Annetta Catchings (Republican)

Justin Wilson (Democrat)*

City Council (Vote for up to 6)

Darryl Nirenberg

Canek Aguirre*

Sarah Bagley

John Taylor Chapman*

Alyia Smith-Parker Gaskins

Amy Jackson*

R. Kirk McPike

Glenda Gail Parker

Florence M. King

Depending on your district, you’ll vote for up to three School Board candidates:

District A

Michelle Rief*

Deanna Ohlandt

A.M. Boyle

Willie Bailey Sr.

Jacinta Greene*

District B

Ashley E. Simpson Baird

Bridget Shea Westfall

Tammy S. Ignacio

Deborah J. Ash

PreeAnn Johnson

Kelly Carmichael Booz

Ricardo N. “Coach Rico” Roberts

District C

Abdel S. Elnoubi

W. Christopher Harris

Meagan L. Alderton

Commonwealth’s Attorney Bryan Porter and Sheriff Sean Casey are unopposed.

24/7 drop boxes will stay open until 7 p.m. Nov. 2. They’re at:

Courthouse Plaza (2100 Clarendon Blvd.); the Aurora Hills Community Center (735 18th St. S.), the Arlington Mill Community Center (909 S. Dinwiddie St.), the Central Library (1015 N. Quincy St.), the Langston-Brown Community Center (2121 N. Culpeper St.), the Madison Community Center (3829 N. Stafford St.), the Shirlington Library (4200 Campbell Ave.), the Walter Reed Community Center (2909 16th St. S.) and the Westover Library (1644 N. McKinley St.)

In addition to all the statewide races, depending on where you live you’ll vote on one of four House races, local contests and four bond questions.

House of Delegates

District 45

Justin D. “J.D.” Maddox (Republican)

Elizabeth B. Bennett-Parker (Democrat)

District 47

Laura A. Hall (Republican)

Patrick Hope (Democrat)*

District 48

Edward William Monroe Jr. (Republican)

Richard “Rip” Sullivan Jr. (Democrat)*

District 49

Timothy E. Kilcullen (R)

Alfonso H. Lopez (D)*

Terry W. Modglin (I)

County Board

(Vote for 1)

Takis P. Karantonis (D)*

Audrey Clement (I)

Adam Theo (I)

Michael T. Cantwell (I)

School Board

(Vote for 1)

Major M. Webb

Mary B. Kadera

$38.7 million for Metro and other transportation projects $6.8 million for parks and recreation $17.035 million for infrastructure, including neighborhood conservation and improvements in the Court House area $23 million for capital improvements in the schools.

There’s a 24/7 drop box at City Hall, 10455 Armstrong St.

You can find your polling place for Election Day on the city website.

In addition to the three statewide races, you’ll vote on one House race:

District 37

Kenny Meteiver (Republican)

David Bulova (Democrat)*

Commissioner of Revenue William Page Johnson II and Treasurer Tom Scibilia are unopposed.

There’s a 24/7 drop box at the Fairfax County Government Center (12000 Government Center Parkway, in Fairfax).

In addition to the statewide races, a number of House contests are on the ballot:

House of Delegates

District 34

Gary G. Pan (Republican)

Kathleen J. Murphy (Democrat)*

District 35

Kevin E. McGrath (Republican)

Mark L. Keam (Democrat)*

District 36

Matthew J. Lang (Republican)

Kenneth R. “Ken” Plum (Democrat)*

District 37

Kenny W. Meteiver (Republican)

David L. Bulova (Democrat)*

District 38

Tom L. Pafford (Republican)

L. Kaye Kory (Democrat)*

District 39

Maureen T. Brody (Republican)

Vivian E. Watts (Democrat)*

District 40

Harold Y. Pyon (Republican)

Dan I. Helmer (Democrat)*

District 41

John M. Wolfe (Republican)

Eileen Filler-Corn (Democrat)*

District 42

Edward F. McGovern (Republican)

Kathy K. “KL” Tran (Democrat)*

District 43

Brenton H. Hammond (Republican)

Mark D. Sickles (Democrat)*

District 44

Richard T. Hayden (Republican)

Paul E. Krizek (Democrat)*

District 45

Justin D. “J.D.” Maddox (Republican)

Elizabeth B. Bennett-Parker (Democrat)

District 48

Edward William Monroe Jr. (Republican)

Richard C. “Rip” Sullivan Jr. (Democrat)*

District 49

Timothy E. Kilcullen (Republican)

Alfonso H. Lopez (Democrat)*

Terry W. Modglin (Independent)

District 53

Sarah White (Republican)

Marcus B. Simon (Democrat)*

District 67

Bob L. Frizzelle (Republican)

Karrie K. Delaney (Democrat)*

District 86

Julie Anna Perry (Republican)

Irene Shin (Democrat)

There’s also a $360 million public school bond question.

There’s a 24/7 drop box outside City Hall, at 300 Park Ave.

You can find your polling place for Election Day on the city site.

In addition to the statewide races, one House seat is up for grabs, as well as seats on the City Council and School Board.

District 53

Sarah White (Republican)

Marcus B. Simon (Democrat)*

City Council

(Choose up to four)

David F. Snyder*

Debora “Debbie” Schantz-Hiscott*

Marybeth D. Connelly*

Stuart M. Whitaker

Caroline S. Lian

Scott C. Diaz

School Board

(Choose up to four)

Ilya Shapiro

Lori Silverman

Jerrod Anderson

Courtney Mooney

David Ortiz

Kathleen Tysse

Tate Gould

Sheriff Metin Cay, Commissioner of the Revenue Thomas Clinton and Treasurer Jody Acosta are running unopposed.

The registrar’s office says you should go to the state website to find who’s on the ballot in your precinct. Here are the House races, though:

District 18

Michael Webert (Republican)*

Douglas Ward (Democrat)

District 31

Elizabeth Guzman (Democrat)*

Ben Baldwin (Republican)

District 88

Kecia Evans (Democrat)

Phillip Scott (Republican)

Timothy Lewis (Libertarian)

In addition to the statewide races, voters will cast ballots for House races, mayor and town council in Middleburg and Round Hill and a town council seat in Purcellville, as well as three bond issues.

House of Delegates

District 10

Nicholas S. “Nick” Clemente (Republican)

Wendy W. Gooditis (Democrat)*

District 32

H. Scott Pio (Republican)

David A. Reid (Democrat)*

Nick M. Allegro (Independent)

District 33

Dave A. LaRock (Republican)*

Paul W. Siker (Democrat)

District 34

Gary G. Pan (Republican)

Kathleen J. Murphy (Democrat)*

District 67

Bob L. Frizzelle (Republican)

Karrie K. Delaney (Democrat)*

District 86

Julie Anna Perry (Republican)

Irene Shin (Democrat)

District 87

Gregory J. Moulthrop (Republican)

Suhas Subramanyam (Democrat)*

Purcellville Town Council

(Vote for one)

Erin K. Rayner

Sean MacDonald

Round Hill Mayor Scott Ramsey and Middleburg Mayor Bridge Littleton are running unopposed.

In addition to the statewide races, voters will cast ballots in one House race and several local races:

District 50

Steve Pleickhardt (Republican)

Michelle E. Lopes-Maldonado (Democrat)*

Lopes-Maldonado defeated incumbent Lee Carter in the June primary.

Commissioner of the Revenue

Stacia Jennings

Tim Demeria

Treasurer

Anna Phillips

Patricia Richie-Folks*

City Council

(Vote for one)

Lynn Forkell Greene

David Farajollahl*

In addition to the statewide races, voters will cast ballots in the 13th District House race. Treasurer Patty Trimble and Commissioner of Revenue Debra Wood are running unopposed.

District 13

Christopher M. Stone (Republican)

Danica Roem (Democrat)*

In addition to the three statewide races, depending on where you live you’ll cast a ballot in one of several House races, and for a Town Council seat in Haymarket:

House of Delegates

District 2

Gina R. Ciarcia (Republican)

Candi P.M. King (Democrat)*

District 13

Christopher M. Stone (Republican)

Danica Roem (Democrat)*

District 31

Ben Baldwin (Republican)

Elizabeth Guzman (Democrat)*

District 50

Steve Pleickhardt (Republican)

Michelle E. Lopes-Maldonado (Democrat)

Lopes-Maldonado defeated incumbent Lee Carter in the June primary.

District 51

Tim D. Cox (Republican)

Briana D. Sewell (Democrat)

This seat is open, as Del. Hala Ayala is running for lieutenant governor.

District 52

Maria E. Martin (Republican)

Luke E. Torian (Democrat)*

District 87

Gregory J. Moulthrop (Republican)

Suhas Subramanyam (Democrat)*

Haymarket Town Council

Mary A. Ramirez

Edward L. Robinson Jr.

Along with the statewide races, voters will cast ballots in one of three House races, one of four Board of Supervisors races and one of four School Board races.

House of Delegates

District 2

Gina R. Ciarcia (Republican)

Candi P.M. King (Democrat)*

District 28

Tara Durant (Republican)

Joshua Cole (Democrat)*

District 88

Kecia Evans (Democrat)

Phillip Scott (Republican)

Timothy Lewis (Libertarian)

Board of Supervisors

(Vote for one)

Aquia District

Paul V. Milde III

Monica L. Gary

Falmouth District

M.G. “Meg” Bohmke*

Sandy S. Cole

Garrisonville District

Barton M. “Bart” Randall

R. Pamela Yeung

Hartwood District

Darrell E. English

Keith D. Jones

School Board

(Vote for one)

Aquia District

Maya P. Guy

David S. Fauth

Falmouth District

Incumbent Sarah Breedin Chase is running unopposed.

Garrisonville District

Wanda D. Blackwell

Maureen L. Siegmund

Hartwood District

Marc K. Broklawski

Alyssa D. Halstead