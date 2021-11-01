Coronavirus News: White House press secretary has COVID-19 | Montgomery Co. primed to reinstate mask mandate | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Home » Virginia News » Virginia voter guide: What…

Virginia voter guide: What you need to know for the 2021 general election

Rick Massimo | rmassimo@wtop.com

November 1, 2021, 10:26 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Election Day is Nov. 2, as Virginians pick a new governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general, and cast ballots for the entire House of Delegates and in several local races. Here’s what you need to know:

In-person voting

Election Day is Nov. 2. Polls that day will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. If you are in line at 7 p.m., you will get to vote.

Early voting started in September and ended last Saturday. If you still have your ballot, virtually all polling places have drop boxes. There are a few 24/7 boxes in the D.C. area as well; check your city or county below for details.

Voters heading to the polls are strongly encouraged to wear a mask, although it is not required.

Where to vote in person

You can find your polling place on the state site.

You need an ID to vote in person. You can find out which ones will work for you on the Virginia Department of Elections site.

Need to register?

Sorry; the deadline was Oct. 12.

Mail-in ballots and drop boxes

You’ve got until Nov. 2 at 7 p.m. to drop your ballot off, or you can mail it if it gets postmarked by Nov. 2 and is received by noon Nov. 5. (Election officials say the way the mail’s been running recently, you might not want to push that deadline.)

Where are the drop boxes?

That depends on what county you live in. You can find details below.

Who’s on the ballot?

The three statewide offices — governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general — are on the ballot, as is the entire 100-member House of Delegates.

You can find out which delegates are on your ballot by looking below for your jurisdiction; for the three statewide offices, the candidates are:

Governor

Lieutenant Governor

Attorney General

(In all cases, above and below, an asterisk denotes the incumbent in the race, if there is one.)

 

Local races

Alexandria

There’s a 24/7 drop box outside the Office of Voter Registration and at all polling places 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Election Day.

In addition to the statewide races, Alexandrians will vote in the 45th and 46th District House races, and in local races:

District 45

Justin D. “J.D.” Maddox (Republican)
Elizabeth B. Bennett-Parker (Democrat)

In District 46, Charniele Herring, a Democrat, is running unopposed.

Mayor

Annetta Catchings (Republican)
Justin Wilson (Democrat)*

City Council (Vote for up to 6)

Darryl Nirenberg
Canek Aguirre*
Sarah Bagley
John Taylor Chapman*
Alyia Smith-Parker Gaskins
Amy Jackson*
R. Kirk McPike
Glenda Gail Parker
Florence M. King

Depending on your district, you’ll vote for up to three School Board candidates:

District A

Michelle Rief*
Deanna Ohlandt
A.M. Boyle
Willie Bailey Sr.
Jacinta Greene*

District B

Ashley E. Simpson Baird
Bridget Shea Westfall
Tammy S. Ignacio
Deborah J. Ash
PreeAnn Johnson
Kelly Carmichael Booz
Ricardo N. “Coach Rico” Roberts

District C

Abdel S. Elnoubi
W. Christopher Harris
Meagan L. Alderton

Commonwealth’s Attorney Bryan Porter and Sheriff Sean Casey are unopposed.

Arlington County

24/7 drop boxes will stay open until 7 p.m. Nov. 2. They’re at:

Courthouse Plaza (2100 Clarendon Blvd.); the Aurora Hills Community Center (735 18th St. S.), the Arlington Mill Community Center (909 S. Dinwiddie St.), the Central Library (1015 N. Quincy St.), the Langston-Brown Community Center (2121 N. Culpeper St.), the Madison Community Center (3829 N. Stafford St.), the Shirlington Library (4200 Campbell Ave.), the Walter Reed Community Center (2909 16th St. S.) and the Westover Library (1644 N. McKinley St.)

In addition to all the statewide races, depending on where you live you’ll vote on one of four House races, local contests and four bond questions.

House of Delegates

District 45

Justin D. “J.D.” Maddox (Republican)
Elizabeth B. Bennett-Parker (Democrat)

District 47

Laura A. Hall (Republican)
Patrick Hope (Democrat)*

District 48

Edward William Monroe Jr. (Republican)
Richard “Rip” Sullivan Jr. (Democrat)*

District 49

Timothy E. Kilcullen (R)
Alfonso H. Lopez (D)*
Terry W. Modglin (I)

 

County Board

(Vote for 1)

Takis P. Karantonis (D)*
Audrey Clement (I)
Adam Theo (I)
Michael T. Cantwell (I)

 

School Board

(Vote for 1)

Major M. Webb
Mary B. Kadera

 

Bond questions

  1. $38.7 million for Metro and other transportation projects
  2. $6.8 million for parks and recreation
  3. $17.035 million for infrastructure, including neighborhood conservation and improvements in the Court House area
  4. $23 million for capital improvements in the schools.

Fairfax City

There’s a 24/7 drop box at City Hall, 10455 Armstrong St.

You can find your polling place for Election Day on the city website.

In addition to the three statewide races, you’ll vote on one House race:

District 37

Kenny Meteiver (Republican)
David Bulova (Democrat)*

Commissioner of Revenue William Page Johnson II and Treasurer Tom Scibilia are unopposed.

Fairfax County

There’s a 24/7 drop box at the Fairfax County Government Center (12000 Government Center Parkway, in Fairfax).

In addition to the statewide races, a number of House contests are on the ballot:

House of Delegates

District 34

Gary G. Pan (Republican)
Kathleen J. Murphy (Democrat)*

District 35

Kevin E. McGrath (Republican)
Mark L. Keam (Democrat)*

District 36

Matthew J. Lang (Republican)
Kenneth R. “Ken” Plum (Democrat)*

District 37

Kenny W. Meteiver (Republican)
David L. Bulova (Democrat)*

District 38

Tom L. Pafford (Republican)
L. Kaye Kory (Democrat)*

District 39

Maureen T. Brody (Republican)
Vivian E. Watts (Democrat)*

District 40

Harold Y. Pyon (Republican)
Dan I. Helmer (Democrat)*

District 41

John M. Wolfe (Republican)
Eileen Filler-Corn (Democrat)*

District 42

Edward F. McGovern (Republican)
Kathy K. “KL” Tran (Democrat)*

District 43

Brenton H. Hammond (Republican)
Mark D. Sickles (Democrat)*

District 44

Richard T. Hayden (Republican)
Paul E. Krizek (Democrat)*

District 45

Justin D. “J.D.” Maddox (Republican)
Elizabeth B. Bennett-Parker (Democrat)

District 48

Edward William Monroe Jr. (Republican)
Richard C. “Rip” Sullivan Jr. (Democrat)*

District 49

Timothy E. Kilcullen (Republican)
Alfonso H. Lopez (Democrat)*
Terry W. Modglin (Independent)

District 53

Sarah White (Republican)
Marcus B. Simon (Democrat)*

District 67

Bob L. Frizzelle (Republican)
Karrie K. Delaney (Democrat)*

District 86

Julie Anna Perry (Republican)
Irene Shin (Democrat)

There’s also a $360 million public school bond question.

Falls Church

There’s a 24/7 drop box outside City Hall, at 300 Park Ave.

You can find your polling place for Election Day on the city site.

In addition to the statewide races, one House seat is up for grabs, as well as seats on the City Council and School Board.

District 53

Sarah White (Republican)
Marcus B. Simon (Democrat)*

City Council

(Choose up to four)

David F. Snyder*
Debora “Debbie” Schantz-Hiscott*
Marybeth D. Connelly*
Stuart M. Whitaker
Caroline S. Lian
Scott C. Diaz

School Board

(Choose up to four)

Ilya Shapiro
Lori Silverman
Jerrod Anderson
Courtney Mooney
David Ortiz
Kathleen Tysse
Tate Gould

Sheriff Metin Cay, Commissioner of the Revenue Thomas Clinton and Treasurer Jody Acosta are running unopposed.

Fauquier County

The registrar’s office says you should go to the state website to find who’s on the ballot in your precinct. Here are the House races, though:

District 18

Michael Webert (Republican)*
Douglas Ward (Democrat)

District 31

Elizabeth Guzman (Democrat)*
Ben Baldwin (Republican)

District 88

Kecia Evans (Democrat)
Phillip Scott (Republican)
Timothy Lewis (Libertarian)

Loudoun County

In addition to the statewide races, voters will cast ballots for House races, mayor and town council in Middleburg and Round Hill and a town council seat in Purcellville, as well as three bond issues.

House of Delegates

District 10

Nicholas S. “Nick” Clemente (Republican)
Wendy W. Gooditis (Democrat)*

District 32

H. Scott Pio (Republican)
David A. Reid (Democrat)*
Nick M. Allegro (Independent)

District 33

Dave A. LaRock (Republican)*
Paul W. Siker (Democrat)

District 34

Gary G. Pan (Republican)
Kathleen J. Murphy (Democrat)*

District 67

Bob L. Frizzelle (Republican)
Karrie K. Delaney (Democrat)*

District 86

Julie Anna Perry (Republican)
Irene Shin (Democrat)

District 87

Gregory J. Moulthrop (Republican)
Suhas Subramanyam (Democrat)*

Purcellville Town Council

(Vote for one)

Erin K. Rayner
Sean MacDonald

Round Hill Mayor Scott Ramsey and Middleburg Mayor Bridge Littleton are running unopposed.

Manassas City

In addition to the statewide races, voters will cast ballots in one House race and several local races:

District 50

Steve Pleickhardt (Republican)
Michelle E. Lopes-Maldonado (Democrat)*

Lopes-Maldonado defeated incumbent Lee Carter in the June primary.

Commissioner of the Revenue

Stacia Jennings
Tim Demeria

Treasurer

Anna Phillips
Patricia Richie-Folks*

City Council

(Vote for one)

Lynn Forkell Greene
David Farajollahl*

Manassas Park

In addition to the statewide races, voters will cast ballots in the 13th District House race. Treasurer Patty Trimble and Commissioner of Revenue Debra Wood are running unopposed.

District 13

Christopher M. Stone (Republican)
Danica Roem (Democrat)*

Prince William County

In addition to the three statewide races, depending on where you live you’ll cast a ballot in one of several House races, and for a Town Council seat in Haymarket:

House of Delegates

District 2

Gina R. Ciarcia (Republican)
Candi P.M. King (Democrat)*

District 13

Christopher M. Stone (Republican)
Danica Roem (Democrat)*

District 31

Ben Baldwin (Republican)
Elizabeth Guzman (Democrat)*

District 50

Steve Pleickhardt (Republican)
Michelle E. Lopes-Maldonado (Democrat)

Lopes-Maldonado defeated incumbent Lee Carter in the June primary.

District 51

Tim D. Cox (Republican)
Briana D. Sewell (Democrat)

This seat is open, as Del. Hala Ayala is running for lieutenant governor.

District 52

Maria E. Martin (Republican)
Luke E. Torian (Democrat)*

District 87

Gregory J. Moulthrop (Republican)
Suhas Subramanyam (Democrat)*

Haymarket Town Council

Mary A. Ramirez
Edward L. Robinson Jr.

Stafford County

Along with the statewide races, voters will cast ballots in one of three House races, one of four Board of Supervisors races and one of four School Board races.

House of Delegates

District 2

Gina R. Ciarcia (Republican)
Candi P.M. King (Democrat)*

District 28

Tara Durant (Republican)
Joshua Cole (Democrat)*

District 88

Kecia Evans (Democrat)
Phillip Scott (Republican)
Timothy Lewis (Libertarian)

Board of Supervisors

(Vote for one)

Aquia District

Paul V. Milde III
Monica L. Gary

Falmouth District

M.G. “Meg” Bohmke*
Sandy S. Cole

Garrisonville District

Barton M. “Bart” Randall
R. Pamela Yeung

Hartwood District

Darrell E. English
Keith D. Jones

School Board

(Vote for one)

Aquia District

Maya P. Guy
David S. Fauth

Falmouth District

Incumbent Sarah Breedin Chase is running unopposed.

Garrisonville District

Wanda D. Blackwell
Maureen L. Siegmund

Hartwood District

Marc K. Broklawski
Alyssa D. Halstead

Rick Massimo

Rick Massimo came to WTOP, and to Washington, in 2012 after having lived in Providence, R.I., since he was a child. He went to George Washington University as an undergraduate and is regularly surprised at the changes to the city since that faraway time.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Biden's IRS spending plan makes it through Build Back Better Act framework

House Republicans raise concerns over federal vaccine mandate for employees

DISA launches clean sheet budget review to help advance new strategic priorities

New vetting guidelines set to advance security clearance reform ideas

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up