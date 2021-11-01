Virginia voter guide: What you need to know for the 2021 general election

Election Day is Nov. 2, as Virginians pick a new governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general, and cast ballots for the entire House of Delegates and in several local races. Here’s what you need to know:
In-person voting
Election Day is Nov. 2. Polls that day will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. If you are in line at 7 p.m., you will get to vote.
Early voting started in September and ended last Saturday. If you still have your ballot, virtually all polling places have drop boxes. There are a few 24/7 boxes in the D.C. area as well; check your city or county below for details.
Voters heading to the polls are strongly encouraged to wear a mask, although it is not required.
Where to vote in person
You can find your polling place on the state site.
You need an ID to vote in person. You can find out which ones will work for you on the Virginia Department of Elections site.
Need to register?
Sorry; the deadline was Oct. 12.
Mail-in ballots and drop boxes
You’ve got until Nov. 2 at 7 p.m. to drop your ballot off, or you can mail it if it gets postmarked by Nov. 2 and is received by noon Nov. 5. (Election officials say the way the mail’s been running recently, you might not want to push that deadline.)
Where are the drop boxes?
That depends on what county you live in. You can find details below.
Who’s on the ballot?
The three statewide offices — governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general — are on the ballot, as is the entire 100-member House of Delegates.
You can find out which delegates are on your ballot by looking below for your jurisdiction; for the three statewide offices, the candidates are:
Governor
- Businessman Glenn Youngkin (Republican)
- Former Gov. Terry McAuliffe (Democrat)
- Activist Princess Blanding (Liberation Party)
Lieutenant Governor
- Former Delegate Winsome Sears (Republican)
- Del. Hala Ayala (Democrat)
Attorney General
- Del. Jason Miyares (Republican)
- Attorney General Mark Herring (Democrat)*
(In all cases, above and below, an asterisk denotes the incumbent in the race, if there is one.)
Local races
Alexandria
There’s a 24/7 drop box outside the Office of Voter Registration and at all polling places 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Election Day.
In addition to the statewide races, Alexandrians will vote in the 45th and 46th District House races, and in local races:
District 45
Justin D. “J.D.” Maddox (Republican)
Elizabeth B. Bennett-Parker (Democrat)
In District 46, Charniele Herring, a Democrat, is running unopposed.
Mayor
Annetta Catchings (Republican)
Justin Wilson (Democrat)*
City Council (Vote for up to 6)
Darryl Nirenberg
Canek Aguirre*
Sarah Bagley
John Taylor Chapman*
Alyia Smith-Parker Gaskins
Amy Jackson*
R. Kirk McPike
Glenda Gail Parker
Florence M. King
Depending on your district, you’ll vote for up to three School Board candidates:
District A
Michelle Rief*
Deanna Ohlandt
A.M. Boyle
Willie Bailey Sr.
Jacinta Greene*
District B
Ashley E. Simpson Baird
Bridget Shea Westfall
Tammy S. Ignacio
Deborah J. Ash
PreeAnn Johnson
Kelly Carmichael Booz
Ricardo N. “Coach Rico” Roberts
District C
Abdel S. Elnoubi
W. Christopher Harris
Meagan L. Alderton
Commonwealth’s Attorney Bryan Porter and Sheriff Sean Casey are unopposed.
Arlington County
24/7 drop boxes will stay open until 7 p.m. Nov. 2. They’re at:
Courthouse Plaza (2100 Clarendon Blvd.); the Aurora Hills Community Center (735 18th St. S.), the Arlington Mill Community Center (909 S. Dinwiddie St.), the Central Library (1015 N. Quincy St.), the Langston-Brown Community Center (2121 N. Culpeper St.), the Madison Community Center (3829 N. Stafford St.), the Shirlington Library (4200 Campbell Ave.), the Walter Reed Community Center (2909 16th St. S.) and the Westover Library (1644 N. McKinley St.)
In addition to all the statewide races, depending on where you live you’ll vote on one of four House races, local contests and four bond questions.
House of Delegates
District 45
Justin D. “J.D.” Maddox (Republican)
Elizabeth B. Bennett-Parker (Democrat)
District 47
Laura A. Hall (Republican)
Patrick Hope (Democrat)*
District 48
Edward William Monroe Jr. (Republican)
Richard “Rip” Sullivan Jr. (Democrat)*
District 49
Timothy E. Kilcullen (R)
Alfonso H. Lopez (D)*
Terry W. Modglin (I)
County Board
(Vote for 1)
Takis P. Karantonis (D)*
Audrey Clement (I)
Adam Theo (I)
Michael T. Cantwell (I)
School Board
(Vote for 1)
Major M. Webb
Mary B. Kadera
Bond questions
- $38.7 million for Metro and other transportation projects
- $6.8 million for parks and recreation
- $17.035 million for infrastructure, including neighborhood conservation and improvements in the Court House area
- $23 million for capital improvements in the schools.
Fairfax City
There’s a 24/7 drop box at City Hall, 10455 Armstrong St.
You can find your polling place for Election Day on the city website.
In addition to the three statewide races, you’ll vote on one House race:
District 37
Kenny Meteiver (Republican)
David Bulova (Democrat)*
Commissioner of Revenue William Page Johnson II and Treasurer Tom Scibilia are unopposed.
Fairfax County
There’s a 24/7 drop box at the Fairfax County Government Center (12000 Government Center Parkway, in Fairfax).
In addition to the statewide races, a number of House contests are on the ballot:
House of Delegates
District 34
Gary G. Pan (Republican)
Kathleen J. Murphy (Democrat)*
District 35
Kevin E. McGrath (Republican)
Mark L. Keam (Democrat)*
District 36
Matthew J. Lang (Republican)
Kenneth R. “Ken” Plum (Democrat)*
District 37
Kenny W. Meteiver (Republican)
David L. Bulova (Democrat)*
District 38
Tom L. Pafford (Republican)
L. Kaye Kory (Democrat)*
District 39
Maureen T. Brody (Republican)
Vivian E. Watts (Democrat)*
District 40
Harold Y. Pyon (Republican)
Dan I. Helmer (Democrat)*
District 41
John M. Wolfe (Republican)
Eileen Filler-Corn (Democrat)*
District 42
Edward F. McGovern (Republican)
Kathy K. “KL” Tran (Democrat)*
District 43
Brenton H. Hammond (Republican)
Mark D. Sickles (Democrat)*
District 44
Richard T. Hayden (Republican)
Paul E. Krizek (Democrat)*
District 45
Justin D. “J.D.” Maddox (Republican)
Elizabeth B. Bennett-Parker (Democrat)
District 48
Edward William Monroe Jr. (Republican)
Richard C. “Rip” Sullivan Jr. (Democrat)*
District 49
Timothy E. Kilcullen (Republican)
Alfonso H. Lopez (Democrat)*
Terry W. Modglin (Independent)
District 53
Sarah White (Republican)
Marcus B. Simon (Democrat)*
District 67
Bob L. Frizzelle (Republican)
Karrie K. Delaney (Democrat)*
District 86
Julie Anna Perry (Republican)
Irene Shin (Democrat)
There’s also a $360 million public school bond question.
Falls Church
There’s a 24/7 drop box outside City Hall, at 300 Park Ave.
You can find your polling place for Election Day on the city site.
In addition to the statewide races, one House seat is up for grabs, as well as seats on the City Council and School Board.
District 53
Sarah White (Republican)
Marcus B. Simon (Democrat)*
City Council
(Choose up to four)
David F. Snyder*
Debora “Debbie” Schantz-Hiscott*
Marybeth D. Connelly*
Stuart M. Whitaker
Caroline S. Lian
Scott C. Diaz
School Board
(Choose up to four)
Ilya Shapiro
Lori Silverman
Jerrod Anderson
Courtney Mooney
David Ortiz
Kathleen Tysse
Tate Gould
Sheriff Metin Cay, Commissioner of the Revenue Thomas Clinton and Treasurer Jody Acosta are running unopposed.
Fauquier County
The registrar’s office says you should go to the state website to find who’s on the ballot in your precinct. Here are the House races, though:
District 18
Michael Webert (Republican)*
Douglas Ward (Democrat)
District 31
Elizabeth Guzman (Democrat)*
Ben Baldwin (Republican)
District 88
Kecia Evans (Democrat)
Phillip Scott (Republican)
Timothy Lewis (Libertarian)
Loudoun County
In addition to the statewide races, voters will cast ballots for House races, mayor and town council in Middleburg and Round Hill and a town council seat in Purcellville, as well as three bond issues.
House of Delegates
District 10
Nicholas S. “Nick” Clemente (Republican)
Wendy W. Gooditis (Democrat)*
District 32
H. Scott Pio (Republican)
David A. Reid (Democrat)*
Nick M. Allegro (Independent)
District 33
Dave A. LaRock (Republican)*
Paul W. Siker (Democrat)
District 34
Gary G. Pan (Republican)
Kathleen J. Murphy (Democrat)*
District 67
Bob L. Frizzelle (Republican)
Karrie K. Delaney (Democrat)*
District 86
Julie Anna Perry (Republican)
Irene Shin (Democrat)
District 87
Gregory J. Moulthrop (Republican)
Suhas Subramanyam (Democrat)*
Purcellville Town Council
(Vote for one)
Erin K. Rayner
Sean MacDonald
Round Hill Mayor Scott Ramsey and Middleburg Mayor Bridge Littleton are running unopposed.
Manassas City
In addition to the statewide races, voters will cast ballots in one House race and several local races:
District 50
Steve Pleickhardt (Republican)
Michelle E. Lopes-Maldonado (Democrat)*
Lopes-Maldonado defeated incumbent Lee Carter in the June primary.
Commissioner of the Revenue
Stacia Jennings
Tim Demeria
Treasurer
Anna Phillips
Patricia Richie-Folks*
City Council
(Vote for one)
Lynn Forkell Greene
David Farajollahl*
Manassas Park
In addition to the statewide races, voters will cast ballots in the 13th District House race. Treasurer Patty Trimble and Commissioner of Revenue Debra Wood are running unopposed.
District 13
Christopher M. Stone (Republican)
Danica Roem (Democrat)*
Prince William County
In addition to the three statewide races, depending on where you live you’ll cast a ballot in one of several House races, and for a Town Council seat in Haymarket:
House of Delegates
District 2
Gina R. Ciarcia (Republican)
Candi P.M. King (Democrat)*
District 13
Christopher M. Stone (Republican)
Danica Roem (Democrat)*
District 31
Ben Baldwin (Republican)
Elizabeth Guzman (Democrat)*
District 50
Steve Pleickhardt (Republican)
Michelle E. Lopes-Maldonado (Democrat)
Lopes-Maldonado defeated incumbent Lee Carter in the June primary.
District 51
Tim D. Cox (Republican)
Briana D. Sewell (Democrat)
This seat is open, as Del. Hala Ayala is running for lieutenant governor.
District 52
Maria E. Martin (Republican)
Luke E. Torian (Democrat)*
District 87
Gregory J. Moulthrop (Republican)
Suhas Subramanyam (Democrat)*
Haymarket Town Council
Mary A. Ramirez
Edward L. Robinson Jr.
Stafford County
Along with the statewide races, voters will cast ballots in one of three House races, one of four Board of Supervisors races and one of four School Board races.
House of Delegates
District 2
Gina R. Ciarcia (Republican)
Candi P.M. King (Democrat)*
District 28
Tara Durant (Republican)
Joshua Cole (Democrat)*
District 88
Kecia Evans (Democrat)
Phillip Scott (Republican)
Timothy Lewis (Libertarian)
Board of Supervisors
(Vote for one)
Aquia District
Paul V. Milde III
Monica L. Gary
Falmouth District
M.G. “Meg” Bohmke*
Sandy S. Cole
Garrisonville District
Barton M. “Bart” Randall
R. Pamela Yeung
Hartwood District
Darrell E. English
Keith D. Jones
School Board
(Vote for one)
Aquia District
Maya P. Guy
David S. Fauth
Falmouth District
Incumbent Sarah Breedin Chase is running unopposed.
Garrisonville District
Wanda D. Blackwell
Maureen L. Siegmund
Hartwood District
Marc K. Broklawski
Alyssa D. Halstead