2021 Virginia Local Primary Election Results (Live Updates)

Abigail Constantino | aconstantino@wtop.com

June 8, 2021, 7:56 AM

Both parties in Virginia ran primaries for local offices, although in some cases Republicans used other methods.

Results of the local elections will be posted as they come in after the polls close Tuesday at 7 p.m.

To see primary election results for Virginia governor, lieutenant governor and house of delegates, visit the Virginia primary election results page.

Alexandria

All the candidates in the primary are Democrats.

Mayor

  • Justin Wilson
  • Allison Silberberg

City Council

Thirteen candidates are running, and each voter can vote for up to six. The top six vote-getters will move on to the November general election; the top vote-getter there will become vice mayor.

  • Canek Aguirre (incumbent)
  • Sarah R. Bagley
  • William E. ‘Bill’ Campbell
  • John Taylor Chapman (incumbent)
  • Alyia Smith-Parker Gaskins
  • Kevin J. Harris
  • Amy B. Jackson (incumbent)
  • James C. Lewis Jr.
  • Kirk McPike
  • Patrick B. Moran
  • William C. ‘Bill’ Rossello
  • Mark Leo Shiffer
  • Meronne E. Teklu

Sheriff

Arlington County

County Board

  • Takis P. Karantonis (incumbent)
  • Chanda Choun

Stafford County

Board of Supervisors, Acquia District

(Republican primary)

  • Cindy Shelton (incumbent)
  • Paul Milde

