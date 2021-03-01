CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. hospitalizations declining | Va. out of ACC tourney after positive test | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Virginia eases some coronavirus restrictions Monday

Hannah Parker | hparker@wtop.com
Colleen Kelleher | ckelleher@wtop.com

March 1, 2021, 5:23 AM

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam will ease some COVID-19 restrictions in Virginia starting Monday.

Some of the restrictions that will be eased Monday include the following:

  • On-site alcohol sales at restaurants and bars will end at midnight, as opposed to the current 10 p.m. curfew. Restaurants, bars and breweries must be closed from midnight to 5 a.m.;
  • The midnight to 5 a.m. curfew will be lifted;
  • Outdoor social gatherings will increase from 10 people to 25, while indoor gatherings remain at 10 people.
  • Outdoor entertainment and public amusement parks can operate at a capacity of 30% or 1,000 people, up from 250. If hospitalizations and infection rates continue to decline, the venues will be able to operate at 30% with no cap on attendance in April.
Click to enlarge the graphic on what’s now allowed in Virginia. (Courtesy Virginia Governor’s Office)

The new guidelines will be in effect for at least a month, the governor’s office said.

Northam continues to urge all Virginians to continue wearing masks, washing hands and practicing social distancing.

Starting in May, overnight summer camps will be able to open with strict mitigation measures. Registration can start now.

More Coronavirus News

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.

WTOP’s Scott Gelman contributed to this story.

Colleen Kelleher

Colleen Kelleher is an award-winning journalist who has been with WTOP since 1996. Kelleher joined WTOP as the afternoon radio writer and night and weekend editor and made the move to WTOP.com in 2001. Now she works early mornings as the site's Senior Digital Editor.

