Some COVID-19 restrictions in Virginia are easing starting Monday. Restaurants and bars will be able to sell alcohol until midnight. Outdoor entertainment and public amusement parks can operate at a capacity of 30% or 1,000 people.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam will ease some COVID-19 restrictions in Virginia starting Monday.

Some of the restrictions that will be eased Monday include the following:

On-site alcohol sales at restaurants and bars will end at midnight, as opposed to the current 10 p.m. curfew. Restaurants, bars and breweries must be closed from midnight to 5 a.m.;

The midnight to 5 a.m. curfew will be lifted;

Outdoor social gatherings will increase from 10 people to 25, while indoor gatherings remain at 10 people.

Outdoor entertainment and public amusement parks can operate at a capacity of 30% or 1,000 people, up from 250. If hospitalizations and infection rates continue to decline, the venues will be able to operate at 30% with no cap on attendance in April.

The new guidelines will be in effect for at least a month, the governor’s office said.

Northam continues to urge all Virginians to continue wearing masks, washing hands and practicing social distancing.

Starting in May, overnight summer camps will be able to open with strict mitigation measures. Registration can start now.

