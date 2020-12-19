CORONAVIRUS NEWS: FDA approves Moderna vaccine | Md. restaurant group fights indoor dining bans | Capitol Hill updates | Latest test results
Virginia launches new dashboard listing coronavirus outbreaks

Valerie Bonk

December 19, 2020, 9:59 AM

A new online tool launched Friday in Virginia lists coronavirus outbreaks in specific state programs and facilities investigated by the Virginia Department of Health in one place.

The dashboard was created to meet the requirements of a bill passed in a Virginia General Assembly Special Session.

The emergency legislation states the state’s department of health must make outbreak information public.

The bill states that the information must include the name of the place at which the outbreak occurred and the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths resulting from COVID-19 at that location.

The dashboard includes outbreaks in medical care facilities, residential or day programs licensed by the state, as well as summer camps and public schools.

Until this new dashboard came about, information on long-term care facilities and schools were listed on separate websites.

The information is updated every week on Fridays and lists the name of the place, the status of the outbreak, the date that the department of health was notified, along with the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths.

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.

