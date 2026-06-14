Man sentenced on multiple charges related to ‘drug ring’ in Virginia

The charges stem from an incident in the summer of 2023, when William Christopher Callaway was seen retrieving a package from an apartment complex in Loudoun County and then entering a vehicle driven by Ann Sue Hyun Lee.

A man was sentenced in Loudoun County Circuit Court on multiple charges related to a drug ring in Virginia.

The charges stem from an incident in the summer of 2023, when William Christopher Callaway, 36, of Manassas, was seen retrieving a package from an apartment complex in Loudoun County and then entering a vehicle driven by Ann Sue Hyun Lee, 39, of Sterling.

Callaway was sentenced last week to 10 years in the Virginia Department of Corrections for convictions of one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, one count of attempted possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl and two counts of conspiracy to transport methamphetamine into the Commonwealth, according to a news release.

Hyun Lee was sentenced in 2024 to serve 14 years in prison for similar drug charges related to

Callaway’s arrest, according to the news release. She received a higher sentence due to an aggravating criminal history, according to the court.

Deputies stopped the vehicle and conducted a K9 scan, which alerted to the presence of narcotics.

Approximately two pounds of methamphetamine, 1,000 pills containing fentanyl, and $16,000 in cash were recovered by law enforcement from Callaway and Lee, according to the release.

“We hope that these sentences send a strong message that dealing fentanyl and other lethal drugs

will not be tolerated in Loudoun County. We are grateful to our law enforcement partner, the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office, for their diligence in bringing these criminals to justice,” said Commonwealth’s Attorney Bob Anderson.

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