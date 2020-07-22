CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hogan concerned about younger patients | Fall school plans | Local coronavirus test results
Virginia’s first lady works to boost tourism safely amid pandemic

John Aaron | @JohnAaronWTOP

July 22, 2020, 8:44 PM

Virginia’s first lady is urging you to travel safely amid the pandemic.

Pamela Northam spoke in support of the state’s tourism industry at the Torpedo Factory Art Center in Alexandria.

“Right now is a great time to get families outdoors,” she said, suggesting activities, such as walking tours of cities like Alexandria. “It’s always safety first, but the data looks now predominantly like outdoor spaces are the safest,” provided that masks and distancing are used, she said.

It comes as Virginia, like all states, deals with the impact of the pandemic.

“The projected (tourism) loss for 2020 is $12.6 billion statewide,” said Rita McClenny, CEO of the Virginia Tourism Corporation, “which is a 47% drop compared to 2019.”

Under that scenario, 79,000 jobs supported by tourism spending would be lost.

Gov. Ralph Northam on Wednesday also announced numerous grants to organizations that support tourism, in Alexandria, Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun, Prince William, Stafford and Fauquier counties.

Organizations in the Town of Culpeper and City of Fredericksburg also received grants.

