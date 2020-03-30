It’s a good week for takeout lovers in Virginia

While a “stay at home” order is now in effect in Virginia, food is still considered essential, and that exemption…

While a “stay at home” order is now in effect in Virginia, food is still considered essential, and that exemption has allowed many restaurants to transition to takeout-only service in Virginia.

Now, in an attempt to encourage more people to choose takeout for dinner, the Virginia Tourism Corporation has started “Virginia is for Restaurant Lovers Take Out Week.” The corporation has a list of restaurants throughout the state that are participating.

“This is to support the restaurants across the commonwealth that have been forced to close their doors due to the coronavirus concerns,” said Andrew Cothern, communications manager for the Virginia Tourism Corporation.

Cothern said the challenge to residents, who are able, is to order delivery and takeout through April 5.

“With their dining rooms being closed, a lot of people not wanting to go out, and wanting to stay at home, the restaurant industry has definitely taken a huge hit,” Cothern said.

The concern for some people is having someone else prepare their meals during a time when the coronavirus is spreading. Cothern said restaurants realize that, and are going far beyond normal health codes during this time.

“All employees are wearing gloves, they’re sanitizing even more often than necessary, they’re doing a lot of contactless options, so people won’t have any contact with people,” Cothern said.

Right now, he said, it is uncertain what the future holds for the restaurants in the commonwealth, but he said it’s a resilient industry.

“We do feel like, once this crisis has passed, we feel like it’s going to bounce back,” Cothern said.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.