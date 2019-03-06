202
Virginia GOP offers ‘reward’ for AG Herring’s blackface photo

By John Domen March 6, 2019 6:10 am 03/06/2019 06:10am
Virginia’s Republican Party continues to go after Attorney General Mark Herring, and is now willing to pay up for any pictures that show Herring wearing black face when he was in college. (Courtesy Republican Party of Virginia)

Virginia’s Republican Party continues to go after Attorney General Mark Herring, and is now willing to pay up for any pictures that show the Democrat wearing black face when he was in college. Though pictures of the incident are rumored to exist, none has actually turned up publicly.

Herring admitted he donned black face in 1980 while he was a student at the University of Virginia, though he’s also said he’s not entirely sure any photographs of the incident actually exist.

” … Does anyone really believe him?” asks the Republican Party of Virginia in a news release touting a reward for proof of the picture.

The news release is styled after an old wild west wanted poster and offers $1,000 for “verifiable” proof that a picture does exist. The money will go to either the first person to produce a “verified copy of a picture of Mark Herring in blackface” or what it calls verifiable contact information for Herring’s fraternity brothers who can ultimately produce such a photo.

Herring has frequently drawn the ire of Republicans in Virginia for his actions as the attorney general. Just a few hours before posting the release about the reward, the state party asked on Twitter why the state’s Democrats haven’t demanded Herring’s resignation.

It then answered the question by saying without Herring the state couldn’t sue the Trump administration. It was one of several posts in recent days targeting Democrats, and Herring in particular, on issues of race.

A Herring spokesman responded to a question from The Washington Post about the reward with one word: “Seriously?”

Topics:
