Virginia voters head to the polls on Tuesday to decide who will be the state's next governor in a heated contest that has turned bitter in recent weeks. Tuesday is also Election Day in some Maryland cities.

Republican Ed Gillespie, left, and Democrat Ralph Northam, right, rally supporters at get out the vote events before the Nov. 7 election. (The Associated Press)

WASHINGTON — Republican Ed Gillespie and Democrat Ralph Northam will make several stops in Northern Virginia Tuesday as they make their final pitches to voters who head to the polls to decide a heated contest for governor that has taken an ugly turn in the days leading up to the election.

Voters in Northern Virginia will also decide competitive races for delegate, and they will weigh in on statewide contests for attorney general and lieutenant general. Some voters will also find local races and bond issues on their ballot.

Tuesday is also Election Day in Maryland, where voters in some cities, including Annapolis, will decide contests for mayor and city council.

Polls are open until 7 p.m. in Virginia and 8 p.m. in Maryland.

Early morning voters are arriving at voting locations around Virginia to vote in a race that began amicably and turned bitter in the last few weeks.

The governor’s race is the main reason many voters are voting in a non-presidential election this year, and a recent spat of negative ads from both candidates has impacted voters differently.

“Didn’t really watch any of it. I already know who I’m going to vote for and the rest of it is immaterial,” one voter at Liberty Elementary School in South Riding, Virginia, told WTOP.

Kathy Mintz, a voter in Nokesville who says the economy is the front-and-center issue for her, didn’t care for the attack ads.

“It’s horrible. Absolutely horrible. They could take that money that they spend on all of the negative ads and put it to better things, you know helping homeless people, helping the environment. It’s just ridiculous what they spend on this, the negative ads. I want to know what you stand for, I want to know what you think you’re going to do for the state of Virginia and whatnot,” Mintz told WTOP.

What’s at stake

Turnout for Virginia’s off-year gubernatorial elections is generally lower than presidential elections. But voters dialed into the competitive race for governor and could buck that trend this year.

Absentee voting hit a record high for an off-year election based on the number of ballots submitted through Sunday. And Fairfax County — the largest locality in the state — is expecting 50 percent turnout, which would be a record high for a gubernatorial race, said General Registrar Cameron Sasnett.

But Virginia’s race for governor, featuring two establishment, moderate candidates, also has drawn national attention as it is seen as the first major test of voter sentiment one year into Donald Trump’s presidency and could foreshadow next year’s congressional races.

“This is an important victory for either party because it gives them bragging rights going into midterms trying to show a trend for their party,” said Tom Davis, a former Republican member of Congress from Virginia, who also chaired the House Republican campaign committee.

A win by Gillespie would threaten Democrats’ hopes of winning control of the U.S. House next year. A Northam victory would allow Democrats to claim that their party has the momentum going into the midterm elections, he said.

But in Virginia, redistricting is at stake as the next governor will oversee the drawing of new General Assembly and congressional district lines. Whoever controls the legislature will be able to draw districts to their advantage, Davis said.

House of Delegates seats in play

He expects Democrats will pick up a few Republican delegate seats on Tuesday. But if Republicans lose six or more delegate seats statewide that could spell trouble for his party’s election hopes in 2018.

Democrats are challenging incumbent Republicans in 13 districts in Northern Virginia. Statewide, 60 delegate districts are fielding challengers from both major political parties — roughly double the number of competitive races just two years ago.

In the closely watched 13th District race, one of the most conservative members of the General Assembly Bob Marshall has faced an aggressive challenge from Danica Roem, a Prince William County journalist. If Roem wins, she’d become the first openly transgender official elected in Virginia.

Three other northern Virginia districts have open seats up for grabs and two districts feature first-term incumbents facing Republican challengers.

Top of the ticket

In two polls released Monday, Northam, the current lieutenant governor, led Gillespie, the former Republican National Committee chair turned lobbyist, by at least 6 points, more than the margin of error.

Northam also led among independents and women, two critical voting blocs Gillespie would need to pull out a win, according to polling results from Quinnipiac and the Wason Center for Public Policy at Christopher Newport University.

Libertarian Cliff Hyra, a lawyer, has consistently ranked a distant third in polls ahead of Election Day.

The tone of the race, which began congenially, turned bitter in recent weeks as both candidates flooded the airwaves and mailboxes with attack ads. But Davis doesn’t expect it will make much difference in the end.

“The race is a real turnoff for voters — you’re choosing between a Nazi and an MS-13 member if you listen to the ads. I think it’s insulting to most Virginians,” Davis said. “Voters tend to tune that out.”

“This has been probably one of the ugliest races that we’ve seen in Virginia,” he said.

In addition to governor, voters will decide whether to re-elect Attorney General Mark Herring. Herring, a Democrat, faces challenger John Adams, a Republican and lawyer from Central Virginia.

Voters will also decide whether Democrat Justin Fairfax, a former federal prosecutor, or Republican Jill Vogel, a state senator from Fauquier County, should preside over the Virginia Senate as lieutenant governor.

Transportation, the economy and the fate of Confederate statues and monuments have been central issues this election season. Trump has also overshadowed the race. Northam has used Trump’s policies to try to fire up liberal voters and independents and Gillespie has embraced some of Trump’s policies and campaign tactics in an effort to woo the president’s supporters.

Results

Check back with WTOP after the polls close at 7 p.m. for live election results both on air and online.