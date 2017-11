WASHINGTON — A governor’s race that began amicably and turned hostile has drawn eyes from all around the nation. As Virginia voters cast their ballots on Nov. 7, they also serve as a litmus test less than a year into Donald Trump’s presidency.

See photos of voters from around the state. Tweet photo or video submissions to @WTOP or email them to talkback@wtop.com.

Republican candidate for Virginia governor Ed Gillespie puts his “I Voted,” sticker on after voting at his polling place Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017, in Alexandria, Va. Gillespie faces Democrat Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam in Tuesday’s election. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.