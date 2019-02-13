Last-minute tips to save your Valentine’s Day dinner

Forgot to make that dinner reservation? Find out your date is allergic to shellfish? Here's some last-minute tips to save your date Valentine's Day.

WASHINGTON — Forgot to make that dinner reservation? Find out your date is allergic to shellfish? Luckily, Washingtonian food editor Anna Spiegel has some last-minute tips to save your romantic evening.

Don’t have a reservation? Consider ordering takeout.

Thanks to apps like Caviar and Postmates, you can order food to-go from restaurants listed on The 100 Best Restaurants of D.C., said Spiegel. She recommends using Caviar to order ramen from Bantam King, bao platters from Maketto, or even oysters from The Salt Line.

Want to avoid the crowds of couples? Try a bar.

“There are a few really romantic bars around town where you can get a good meal, some great cocktails [and] a bottle of wine … without quite the same Valentine’s Day hoopla,” Spiegel said.

One of her favorites is Bar a Vin in Georgetown, which is known for its extensive wine list. It’s sister restaurant, Chez Billy Sud, is a cozy neighborhood French bistro located just across the street.

Trying to use food to get the romance started?

Oysters, duh. One of Spiegel’s favorite spots is Rappahannock Oyster Bar, which doesn’t take reservations. There’s two locations — Union Market and the Wharf. Those choosing the waterfront location should consider checking out the newly-opened Tiki TNT down the block.

Trying not to burn a hole in your wallet?

BOOM. Korean BBQ. Kogiya in Annandale, Virginia, has an all-you-can-eat option for the more voracious eaters that don’t want to break the bank. Unique. Delicious. Affordable.

A last minute tip? Keep it simple.

Spiegel reminds her readers that dinner and a movie is always an easy option. Luxury movie theaters that serve dinner and cocktails to your seat are an easy all-in-one package. Try Angelika Film Center in Fairfax or ArcLight Cinema in Bethesda.

