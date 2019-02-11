Not your typical date night: Alternative ways to spend Valentine’s Day in DC

The typical dinner and movie is overplayed and overpriced. Staying in and binge-watching Netflix … humdrum. Luckily, there are a host of activities in the D.C. area this year that are not just for those who are coupled up. Check out what to do on Valentine's Day in and around the D.C. area.

WASHINGTON — It can be the best of times, it can be the worst of times.

Let’s face it — whether you’re planning something for your significant other, spending the day with other loved ones or just wallowing in your singleness this year, Valentine’s Day and the planning leading up to it can be stressful.

Luckily, there are a host of Valentine’s Day activities in the D.C. area this year — and some that are not exclusively for those who are coupled up. Find some of the more uncommon ways to spend your Valentine’s Day with the gallery below.

For the bitterly single Have you ever had a few drinks and cried while looking at photos of your ex? Me neither. But for the rest of the folks who have, The SALLY at The Fairfax at Embassy Row has a great solution that will help “let the memory of your ex go to shreds.” Just don’t forget to bring your ex’s photos. Single at The SALLY: Shred Your Ex runs from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Valentine’s Day and features a bar-top shredder for those dreaded ex-photos and offers $5 on-tap beers and wines. Anyone who orders two shared plates (no judgment if they’re both for you) will receive a complimentary dessert called “The Broken Heart.” Also featured: “The Heartbreaker” cocktail with prosecco, cherry liqueur, cherries and vodka. Photo shows a seating area at the Sally at The Fairfax at Embassy Row. (Courtesy Jim Tetro)

