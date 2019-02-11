Not your typical date night: Alternative ways to spend Valentine’s Day in DC

The typical dinner and movie is overplayed and overpriced. Staying in and binge-watching Netflix … humdrum. Luckily, there are a host of activities in the D.C. area this year that are not just for those who are coupled up. Check out what to do on Valentine's Day in and around the D.C. area.
WASHINGTON — It can be the best of times, it can be the worst of times.
Let’s face it — whether you’re planning something for your significant other, spending the day with other loved ones or just wallowing in your singleness this year, Valentine’s Day and the planning leading up to it can be stressful.
The typical dinner and movie is overplayed and overpriced. Staying in and binge-watching Netflix … humdrum.
Luckily, there are a host of Valentine’s Day activities in the D.C. area this year — and some that are not exclusively for those who are coupled up. Find some of the more uncommon ways to spend your Valentine’s Day with the gallery below.
Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.