Saharan dust storm turns Greek sky red as winds and flooding leave 1 person dead

A powerful storm front that lashed Greece over the past 24 hours brought gale force winds and flooding that left one man dead and turned the sky over Crete a deep red.

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ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A powerful storm front that lashed Greece over the past 24 hours brought gale force winds and flooding that left one man dead and turned the sky over Crete a deep red.

The sky’s surreal red hues were reminiscent of apocalyptic scenes over Crete where the storm that hit the island with gale-force winds combined with a Saharan dust storm.

On the mainland, Greek media reports said a 55-year-old man died after becoming trapped under a car as he was swept by surging waters in the town of Nea Makri, some 25 kilometers (16 miles) northeast of the Greek capital Athens.

Fire Department official Yiannis Tsingas told state radio that fire engines responded to some 500 calls for assistance including cutting felled trees, pumping water out of flooded homes and rescuing 33 people trapped by the high floodwaters.

Power was down in various suburbs of Athens while traffic became snarled in the city center from downed trees and cars stalled as a result of high waters.

On other islands in the Aegean, streets turned into small rivers while stormy seas compounded the heavy rains on coastal areas. On the island of Paros, vehicles were swept away while a small bridge collapsed. The island’s mayor said schools were closed on Thursday.

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