DC ranks No. 8 on list of solo travel spots in the US

On a list of the top 50 solo travel destinations in the world, the United States ranked No. 1, and of the U.S.' top 10 cities to visit on your own, the District of Columbia ranked No. 8.

On a list of the top 50 solo travel destinations in the world, the United States ranked No. 1, and of the U.S.’ top 10 cities to visit on your own, the District of Columbia ranked No. 8.

Travel and Tour World, an online travel news magazine, released its ranking on top destinations for independent travel. Iceland, Japan, Finland and Australia also ranked in the top 5 (in that order).

TTW crafted its ranking based on research and a series of metrics including safety, affordability and culture.

The list noted that D.C.’s concentration of history, including museums, monuments and landmarks, gives solo visitors the opportunity to learn while on vacation.

In addition to D.C.’s many attractions, walkable neighborhoods and an extensive public transportation system are favorable for visitors and travelers who want to immerse themselves in the culture of the city, and it makes sightseeing more convenient.

“Today’s independent traveller seeks far more than a checklist of attractions, they yearn for freedom, cultural immersion, personal discovery and the confidence to navigate unfamiliar worlds with ease,” Anup Kumar Keshan, founder and editor-in-chief of Travel and Tour World, wrote in a release.

The list noted that the U.S. offers a diverse landscape of arts and culture, as well as nature and historical landmarks. Of the top 5 cities in the country TTW recommended for solo travelers, New York City ranked No. 1, San Francisco as No. 2, Los Angeles as No. 3, Chicago as No. 4, and Seattle as No. 5.

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