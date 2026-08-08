DC Getaway: Soak up the sun at Pompano Beach, a South Florida coastal gem

Just north of Florida’s sun-soaked Fort Lauderdale lies Pompano Beach — a coastal city lined with breezy palm trees and fulfilling views of the Atlantic Ocean.

In the “D.C. Getaway,” WTOP contributor Briana Thomas shares tips for trips a hop and a skip away from D.C. The story below is based on a press trip sponsored by Pennyweight Hotel Boston and Meet Boston, and reflects Briana’s independent editorial research. The sponsor has no editorial involvement and did not sponsor Briana’s flights.

Fort Lauderdale Marriott Pompano Beach Resort is seen from above in this drone shot of the area.(Courtesy Fort Lauderdale Marriott Pompano Beach Resort) Fort Lauderdale Marriott Pompano Beach Resort is seen from above in this drone shot of the area.(Courtesy Fort Lauderdale Marriott Pompano Beach Resort) There are still plenty of days left in summer to plan a sandy getaway. Just north of Florida’s sun-soaked Fort Lauderdale lies Pompano Beach — a coastal city lined with breezy palm trees and fulfilling views of the Atlantic Ocean.

Here, busy business travelers and shore-seeking vacationers can turn up the energy on a thrilling Jet Ski ride, or choose to slow down and lounge oceanside with a beach read in hand. A flight from Reagan National Airport or Dulles International Airport takes about two hours and 30 minutes, making South Florida’s coast an easy journey from D.C. Once you touch down, the pace is yours to set.

A stay at Fort Lauderdale Marriott Pompano Beach Resort places visitors at the center of the city’s cuisine, scenery and entertainment. The recently renovated waterfront hotel offers unobstructed glimpses of the ocean, and gives guests direct access to an exclusive beach.

The hotel isn’t overwhelming in size or ambiance so it’s worth a quick weekend trip or weeklong vacation. Each of the 219 guest rooms feature floor-to-ceiling windows, private balconies, and sea-inspired decor inviting you to take in the calm of the beach without leaving your room.

Upon arrival, you’ll find that navigating the property is refreshingly simple. You’re greeted with a voucher for welcome drinks at the bar — a good reason to get acquainted with the hotel before settling in. The elevators are conveniently located near the front desk, while the dining area is easily accessible from both the pool and main lobby. So, if you’re up for grabbing a mocktail or libation before dropping your luggage in your room, you won’t have to go far.

A day on property begins with morning yoga, Pilates and other wellness-forward activities. There’s a beautifully designed zero-entry pool where guests can glide into the water without the need of steps or ladders. At the pool, Citrus Club staffers serve cocktails, fresh-pressed juices and bites on the sun deck. The lounge beds are first-come, first-served, but if you want extra space to stretch out there are private cabanas available to rent that can fit up to six people and come stocked with bottled water and fruit to share. Also, the amenity package grants access to the business center, gym and a daily two-hour bike rental.

On-site dining

The Kester is a casual dining room offering breakfast as early as 6:30 a.m. where diners have the option of made-to-order omelets and lobster benedict, or grabbing homemade pastries and fresh bacon at the buffet. For lunch, give the Korean wings — a crispy-glazed protein accompanied by creamy ranch for dipping — a taste anytime between 11:30 a.m. and 3 p.m.

The atmosphere at The Kester is mostly relaxed, but after 5 p.m., the lights dim and lead Chef Jerry Ayala’s menu gets a little more elevated, with dinner dishes such as flame-grilled branzino and saucy short rib pappardelle topped with whipped ricotta.

Things to do nearby

After playing beach volleyball or surfing waves at the Fort Lauderdale Marriott Pompano Beach Resort, venture beyond the property to explore more of Pompano Beach. The Pompano Beach Pier is about a one-mile, 18-minute walk from the resort and offers plenty to do year-round, from shopping for souvenirs and grabbing fresh seafood to sipping frozen drinks, cooling down with ice cream and fishing. Street parking and a nearby parking garage make it easy to visit by car, too.

One of the area’s premier events is the annual Visit Lauderdale Food and Wine Festival, which gathers local chefs, restaurateurs, mixologists and wineries together for a multiday celebration of the region’s culinary scene. The January festivities feature a dinner series across Greater Fort Lauderdale, where chefs and cooks team up for collaborative tastings, foodie workshops and multicourse meals.

In addition to the chance to eat your way through Fort Lauderdale, the program celebrates local musicians and artists. There are museum events, family friendly picnics and groovy showcases such as Wok ‘n Roll, where vendors dish out endless Asian bites amid an outdoor concert with live rock and pop bands. The lineup for the next festival is still in the works, but the centerpiece event, The Grand Tasting at Las Olas Oceanside Park, is already set for Jan. 23.

With sunshine, beaches, good food and lots to explore, Pompano Beach makes a compelling case to plan your next getaway before summer’s end.

Plan your Pompano Beach trip

How to get there: A nonstop flight from Reagan National or Dulles to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport is approximately 2 hours and 30 minutes. If you are up for a family road trip, the drive is approximately 14 hours and 45 minutes.

How to get around: The Pompano Circuit is a free eco-friendly shuttle service. The water taxi or biking are scenic options.

Pricing: Rooms start around $168 per night. $100 pet fee.

Briana Thomas is a Washington, D.C.-based journalist and tour guide with a passion for travel. To read more of Briana’s explorations, subscribe to her DC Getaway newsletter. She is the owner of local history and culture tour company Black Broadway Travel, and the Arts and Culture writer for Washingtonian Magazine.

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