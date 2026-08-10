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Section of George Washington Parkway to close weekdays for tree maintenance

Luke Lukert | llukert@wtop.com

August 10, 2026, 9:55 AM

Drivers will face road closures in McLean, Virginia, on the George Washington Parkway beginning Monday as crews conduct routine maintenance to nearby trees.

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The good news for commuters is that the closures will not take place during morning or afternoon rush hour. The northbound lanes of the George Washington Parkway between Spout Run Parkway and Chain Bridge Road/Route 123 are scheduled to be closed from 9:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays until Sept. 1.

The schedule is weather dependent and may change as conditions require, according to the National Park Service.

During the closures, crews will inspect, prune and remove trees as part of ongoing maintenance work aimed to improve safety and maintain the George Washington Parkway’s landscape.

Northbound drivers will be forced to exit at Spout Run Parkway and detour to North Glebe Road and Chain Bridge Road/Route 123, until they can reenter the George Washington Parkway at Chain Bridge Road/Route 123. Southbound lanes will remain open during the project.

The National Park Service said in a statement that drivers should plan ahead, expect delays and allow for additional travel time. Drivers may also want to consider alternate routes during closure periods and follow posted signs and directions from road crews in the area.

A map of the George Washington Parkway closure is below:

Traffic map of the George Washington Parkway
CLICK MAP TO ENLARGE: George Washington Parkway closures scheduled through Sept. 1, 2026. (Courtesy National Park Service)

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Luke Lukert

Since joining WTOP Luke Lukert has held just about every job in the newsroom from producer to web writer and now he works as a full-time reporter. He is an avid fan of UGA football. Go Dawgs!

llukert@wtop.com

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