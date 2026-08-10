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Man killed in shooting at Fauquier County party over the weekend

Ciara Wells | ciara.wells@wtop.com

August 10, 2026, 11:29 AM

A man was shot and killed at a party Saturday night in Fauquier County, Virginia, the sheriff’s office said.

The Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office said deputies arrived to a private residence on Bowery Lane in Catlett around 9:30 p.m. for reports of a noisy outdoor party and gunfire ringing out.

Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office officials arrived to a private farm on Bowery Lane on Saturday night. (Courtesy 7News)

When officials arrived, they heard gunshots and witnessed an altercation in which a man was shot. The man, whose identity is currently unknown, died on the scene.

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Residents in the area were initially asked to shelter in place. That order was later lifted and authorities said there is no ongoing threat to the community.

The Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office said it is working to identify the shooter and currently does not have a suspect in custody.

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Ciara Wells

Ciara Wells is the Evening Digital Editor at WTOP. She is a graduate of American University where she studied journalism and Spanish. Before joining WTOP, she was the opinion team editor at a student publication and a content specialist at an HBCU in Detroit.

ciara.wells@wtop.com

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