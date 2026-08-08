DC wants input on development guidelines for a new neighborhood around Commanders stadium

D.C. residents have until Aug. 14 to comment on the RFK Campus Master Plan, which outlines housing, parks, retail and a new Commanders stadium.

The Commanders stadium master plan renderings include aerial views of the stadium, a public plaza and recreational fields. (Courtesy D.C. Office of Planning) Courtesy D.C. Office of Planning The master plan for the new Washington Commanders stadium will include a significant amount of park space with access to the Anacostia waterfront. (Courtesy D.C. Office of Planning) Courtesy D.C. Office of Planning ( 1 /2) Share This Gallery: Share This:

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D.C. residents have less than a week left to share their thoughts on the framework for developing the 180-acre area surrounding the future Washington Commanders stadium at the former RFK Stadium site.

The 45-day public comment period on the RFK Campus Master Plan ends on Aug. 14. The draft master plan, released June 30, calls for 5,500 to 6,500 housing units, commercial development and parks and recreational space across six districts with the new stadium.

Anita Cozart, director of the D.C. Office of Planning, told WTOP that the city has received comments from about 600 people, showing a “level of sustained interest” in the project.

Since the master plan’s release, her office has hosted multiple pop-up events to speak with residents about the project and recently held a public hearing on Aug. 1 at St. Coletta of Greater Washington in Southeast D.C.

“What are the aspects of it that really align with what their vision is for what this area could look like?” Cozart said. “Where are there places that we might need to change or be tweaked a little bit? And so we’re asking for folks to weigh in on that before Aug. 14.”

Even those who don’t care about a new stadium or live near the campus are encouraged to submit comments, Cozart said. The master plan includes a public plaza and recreational fields, plus a riverfront district offering access to the Anacostia River and Kingman and Heritage islands.

“If you care deeply about kind of waterfront access, if you care about park space, if you or someone you know has kids who like to go to the Fields at RFK (and) care about recreation in the city, this is an important thing to weigh in on,” she said.

Comments on the master plan can be sent using the planning office’s online feedback form and via email to the project team at OP.RFKMasterPlan@dc.gov. Those interested in receiving updates on the campus project can sign up for its email list.

Cozart and members of the D.C. Office of Planning will be at the last pop-up event at the Benning/Dorothy I. Height Library in Northeast D.C. on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Staff will answer questions, provide copies of the proposal and assist with submitting comments.

“If you weigh in with one sentence, that’s important to us. If you weigh in with three pages of comments, that’s important to us as well,” Cozart said. “We want to hear from as many residents and stakeholders and other people who care about the city as we can.”

After the public comment period closes, the D.C. Office of Planning plans to revise the draft and send it to the D.C. Council this fall. If adopted, the master plan would pave the way for new zoning regulations at the site.

Cozart said the agency hopes the plan is adopted by the end of the year. For those who fail to submit their comments before the deadline, Cozart said her office will also continue accepting feedback sent to the project team’s email address. She also encourages those residents to write to members of the D.C. Council.

WTOP’s Tracy Johnke contributed to this report.

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