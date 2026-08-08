Severe thunderstorms, damaging winds possible in DC area Saturday

Hot and humid weather continues across the D.C. area Saturday, with severe thunderstorms and damaging wind gusts possible during the afternoon.

Some familiar summer weather is expected across the D.C. area Saturday, as soupy air and oppressive heat fuel potentially severe afternoon and evening thunderstorms.

Thursday and Friday both saw afternoon temperatures climb well into the 90s, while high humidity pushed heat index values above 100 and provided energy for afternoon and evening storms.

Saturday will bring another hot and humid day, with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s and heat index values nearing 100.

Thunderstorms will start rolling into the D.C. region during the afternoon and evening, with the greatest severe weather threat along and north of Interstate 66 and Route 50. Damaging wind gusts will be the primary concern, 7News First Alert Meteorologist Steve Rudin said.

Storm coverage should decrease Sunday, but the heat and humidity will remain. Temperatures are expected to climb above 90 again, with heat index values 100.

Only isolated storms are expected Monday before rain and storm chances increase again Tuesday and into midweek, but heat will remain a concern.

In the District, Mayor Muriel Bowser activated a heat alert through 8 a.m. Thursday.

WTOP’s Ana Golden contributed to this report.

Forecast

TODAY: Partly cloudy, p.m. storms. Highs between 87 and 92, with a heat index between 95 and 100.

Winds: Southwest 5-10 mph

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs between 89 and 93, with a heat index between 95 and 100.

Winds: West 5-10 mph

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs around 95, with a heat index near 100.

Winds: West 5-10 mph

TUESDAY: Partly sunny, storms. Highs between 92 and 97, with a heat index around 100.

Winds: West 10-15 mph

Current conditions

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2026 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.