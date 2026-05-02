Spirit flights at BWI canceled as airline ceases operations, JetBlue steps in

All Spirit Airlines flights at Baltimore Washington International Airport are canceled as part of Spirit's bankruptcy process.

toggle audio on and off change volume download audio 34 years after Spirit Airlines first took flight, it's been grounded for good. WTOP's Matt Small reports on the impact that's having in our area.

All Spirit Airlines flights at Baltimore Washington International Airport are canceled as part of Spirit’s bankruptcy process.

BWI had four Spirit flights scheduled Saturday, headed to Boston, Houston, and Orlando. 277 flights were scheduled for the entire airline, leaving several passengers and crew members to rebook to find their way to their destinations.

The airport shared a statement on X alerting travelers who were scheduled to fly with Spirit not to come to the airport, stating that no staff can assist with refunds or rebooking.

“Travelers are encouraged to contact their booking providers or credit card companies regarding refunds, and to check with alternative airlines for rebooking options,” the post said.

The post from BWI also said their staff will “continue to work with other airlines regarding additional air service opportunities and assets previously utilized by Spirit.”

High fuel costs causing financial strain

ABC News transportation reporter Clara McMichael said that the airline shuttering operations is likely due to financial strain and engine issues, dating back to the pandemic.

“They (Spirit Airlines) were also in trouble because of issues with Pratt and Whitney engines in some of their planes. A big amount of their planes, I think over 70, have been grounded for some time. Then last year, we had this failed merger with JetBlue. And the straw that really broke the camel’s back was these high fuel prices we’ve been seeing due to this war with Iran. Right now they just didn’t have enough cash on hand.

McMichael said that despite efforts of a possible bailout from the Trump administration, which would’ve allowed the government to possibly own part of the airline, Spirit was still left with no solution.

“Trump was pretty enthusiastic about it himself, but they had very stiff opposition to that, from spirits, bondholders, from politicians, and, of course, from the other airlines. So they just couldn’t make it happen in the end,” she said.

Capped and reduced ticket prices from other airlines

Other airlines like United are now jumping in to assist travelers with the dilemma.

Henry Byrd, managing director of United Airlines, said they are offering special fares to those who need to rebook for the next two weeks.

“We are certainly here to help those Spirit customers and employees, and we’ve stepped in with special fares and more options to get them where they need to go,” he said.

McMichael also noted that JetBlue and other airlines are helping as long as travelers have their itinerary from Spirit and proof of payment. Spirit is also issuing refunds.

“You might even be able to get a $99 fare from JetBlue. So you know, keep your eye out for some of those deals in terms of getting money back,” McMichael said. “Spirit is saying they will issue automatic refunds if you booked with debit or credit. However, if you booked with a voucher or points, you may have to go through the bankruptcy claim, but the other airlines are really stepping up.”

How customers can quickly recover funds

The National Consumers League is urging customers affected by the shutdown to take immediate steps to secure refunds and protect their financial interests.

In a release, NCL Vice President of Public Policy, Telecommunications, and Fraud John Breyault said that customers should not assume a refund will appear automatically.

“When an airline shuts down this suddenly, it’s up to travelers to take proactive steps to have the best chance of getting their money back,” he said.

Here are some actions the NCL recommend customers take now:

Review your credit or debit card accounts

Contact the travel agent who bought tickets on your behalf

Contact your credit card issuer

Take advantage of capped and reduced ticker prices for rebooking flights

Check your travel insurance policy

File a claim in bankruptcy proceedings, if necessary

Keep all documentation

Higher flight prices could come soon

Spirit shutting down could be an indicator of what to expect from other airlines, McMichael said.

The presence of Spirit in your market keeps … the flight price is low for everybody else. So once they disappear, it is very likely that we will see prices go up overall,” she said.

McMichael also noted that other budget airlines are “having a tough time” with high fuel prices, and have met with the Trump administration to ask for $2.5 billion in relief.

“They (budget airlines) say, you know, it’s not a bailout. This is similar to what they got during COVID. It’s a lifeline to keep this industry afloat, but even the bigger airlines are struggling with these costs right now, so it is just hitting the industry very hard.”

JetBlue steps in as Spirit shutters

JetBlue is expanding its travel operations to BWI amid the Spirit Airlines shutdown. Starting July 9, JetBlue will offer three daily flights between Fort Lauderdale. The airline is also adding service between BWI and San Juan, Puerto Rico on November 2.

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