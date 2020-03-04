DC-area vacationers consider other travel destinations amid coronavirus concerns

AAA Mid-Atlantic's director of travel said people in the D.C. area planning to go on vacation to countries that now have large numbers of coronavirus cases are rethinking those plans.

People in the D.C. area who were planning to go on vacation to countries that now have large numbers of coronavirus cases are rethinking those plans, AAA Mid-Atlantic’s director of travel said.

“We have seen that our members who are calling us — those who have travel already booked — have concern about traveling to areas that have been affected, such as Asia, such as Italy,” Suzanne Aresco said.

Some people are delaying their trips, while others are looking for new places to go.

“There are many destinations where people are still feeling comfortable about choosing to travel to,” Aresco said.

For example, places such as Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Iceland have been popular. Alaska and the Caribbean also continue to be vacation favorites.

Aresco said people who had planned to travel to China or other parts of Asia likely still want an adventurous vacation in 2020.

“Maybe they are looking to go to a place like Alaska this year … or the Canadian Rockies,” Aresco said. “We certainly have a heightened interest in the United States national parks. There are a lot of options for somebody that wants to get out there and explore, and maybe experience some culture and history.”

Aresco expects some vacationers to avoid flying.

“I think in general, you will see many people choose to drive,” she said. “Certainly the beaches of Florida are still very appealing.”

Aresco said people are also still interested in traveling to places, such as Walt Disney World and the Universal theme parks in Orlando.

Other destinations within driving distance, like Myrtle Beach in South Carolina and Nashville and Memphis in Tennessee, remain attractive to D.C.-area residents who are looking to get away.

A Beltway Poll conducted for WTOP last week found 25% of respondents plan to change existing travel plans because of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Among those planning to travel to China, 93% said they are now less likely to go.

For those hoping to visit other Asian destinations, 86% said they were reconsidering, as were 73% of respondents eyeing travel to Europe.

The poll of 405 adults in D.C., Maryland and Virginia was done by Heart and Mind Strategies and has a margin of error of plus or minus 5%.

