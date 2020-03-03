WTOP coronavirus poll: More concern about effect on global economy than daily routine

A WTOP poll on the Coronavirus outbreak shows people in the national capital region aren't changing their daily routines, but are greatly concerned about the effect on the global economy.

Far more people in the D.C. region are concerned about the effect of the coronavirus outbreak on the global economy and air travel than how it will affect their daily routine and activities, according to a Beltway Poll conducted by Heart+Mind Strategies on behalf of WTOP.

The online survey of 405 adults was conducted over the weekend, with participants from Maryland, Virginia and the District. The estimated margin of error for the online quantitative poll is plus or minus 4.8 percentage points at 95% confidence.

The vast majority of people in the area — 90% — have seen, read or heard about the coronavirus outbreak, which started in China’s Wuhan province in late 2019.

According to the poll, 64% said government messages about coronavirus have been “more confusing than confidence-inspiring.” Even more respondents said they believe government agencies “aren’t doing great” at preparing the population, with 68% rating the government’s performance as poor or fair.

There is a high level of concern regarding the global economy: 83% of people said they are very concerned or somewhat concerned. Air travel concerns ranked at 82%.

However, fewer people are less concerned about their day-to-day routines and activities. According to the survey, 54% of people cited that as a concern.

The main thing people in our area are doing differently is increasing their hand washing (45%), while only a quarter said they are altering their travel plans.

Fewer than one in five people said they have stocked up on supplies, including food and medicine.

Almost all people considering travel to China are thinking of putting off their trip — 93% — while a high number are questioning travel to other Asian destinations (86%) or Europe (73%).

Most people — 66% — have not done any planning, regarding teleworking or child care, for the possibility that a coronavirus outbreak requires people to limit their travel activities.

The study found 60% of respondents were somewhat satisfied or very satisfied with the media coverage of the coronavirus outbreak.

The D.C. metro area is perceived as being at average risk of an outbreak: About 64% of people said that, about the same as any other major city, and 70% said they now believe D.C. would handle the situation about the same as any other major city.

