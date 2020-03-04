AIPAC says some attendees from New York were ‘potentially in contact’ with coronavirus patient

Lobbying organization AIPAC said that some New York attendees of a policy conference in D.C. may have been in contact with a person who contracted the coronavirus.

American Israel Public Affairs Committee, or AIPAC, said in a letter to members and conference attendees that the group was “potentially in contact” before the conference with a person who has the virus that causes COVID-19.

The conference was held March 1 to March 3 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center.

AIPAC said the group from New York has been added to the self-quarantine list, and the organization is in contact with the D.C. Health Department, which is coordinating with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the New York Department of Health.

“We are following their guidance for next steps and communication,” AIPAC said in a statement.

AIPAC said the health department considers this a “low-risk exposure,” and conference attendees should follow CDC guidelines on prevention and treatment of the new virus.

Headliners during the conference included Vice President Mike Pence, Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg, Sens. Cory Booker, Charles Schumer and Mitch McConnell, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and Maryland Rep. Steny Hoyer, among others.

More than 18,000 people were expected to attend the event, according to AIPAC’s website.

