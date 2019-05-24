Record travel crowds are expected at US airports this summer

According to the Transportation Security Administration, 10 million additional passengers will probably jump on planes during that time, compared with the 2018 summer season.

Airports around the country are expecting huge crowds for the summer travel season, which starts over the Memorial Day weekend and runs through Labor Day in early September.

According to the Transportation Security Administration, 10 million additional passengers will probably jump on planes during that time, compared with the 2018 summer season.

“It’s a good economy, and more flights are being offered to more cities,” said TSA spokeswoman Lisa Farbstein. “Next week, Tuesday is going to be huge, because so many people will be flying home.”

More than 250 million passengers boarded planes last year during the summer travel season.

“This year, we are expecting to break records sometimes daily and maybe weekly,” Farbstein said. “We’re [expecting] a very busy summer.”

The three airports in the D.C. region will add to the national total in a big way. Last summer, Reagan National, BWI Marshall and Dulles International airports each had more than 3 million passengers.

According to the TSA, out of more than 400 airports nationwide, BWI Marshall was the 22nd busiest, followed by Reagan National at 23 and Dulles at 24.

Anyone flying is urged to show up to the airport at least two hours early for a domestic flight and at least three hours early for an international trip.

“There are going to be more people flying than usual, so be prepared,” Farbstein said.

