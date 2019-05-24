202
Home » Travel News » Record travel crowds are…

Record travel crowds are expected at US airports this summer

By Nick Iannelli | @NickWTOP May 24, 2019 12:20 pm 05/24/2019 12:20pm
6 Shares
Passengers wait for flights at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport in this 2018 file photo. (Courtesy BWI)

Airports around the country are expecting huge crowds for the summer travel season, which starts over the Memorial Day weekend and runs through Labor Day in early September.

According to the Transportation Security Administration, 10 million additional passengers will probably jump on planes during that time, compared with the 2018 summer season.

Related Gallery

These boozy beach spots will help you chill out this summer

There’s nothing like spending a hot, summer day at the beach with an ice cold drink. Whether you’re on vacation or just getting away for a few days, WTOP has the top spots to hit.
“It’s a good economy, and more flights are being offered to more cities,” said TSA spokeswoman Lisa Farbstein. “Next week, Tuesday is going to be huge, because so many people will be flying home.”

More than 250 million passengers boarded planes last year during the summer travel season.

“This year, we are expecting to break records sometimes daily and maybe weekly,” Farbstein said. “We’re [expecting] a very busy summer.”

The three airports in the D.C. region will add to the national total in a big way. Last summer, Reagan National, BWI Marshall and Dulles International airports each had more than 3 million passengers.

According to the TSA, out of more than 400 airports nationwide, BWI Marshall was the 22nd busiest, followed by Reagan National at 23 and Dulles at 24.

Anyone flying is urged to show up to the airport at least two hours early for a domestic flight and at least three hours early for an international trip.

“There are going to be more people flying than usual, so be prepared,” Farbstein said.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Topics:
bwi marshall airport dulles international airport Holiday News Latest News Living News Memorial Day News nick iannelli reagan national airport Summer Tips & News transportation security administration Travel News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!