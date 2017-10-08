Holiday travel tips and tricks WTOP Staff | https://wtop.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/2-travel-tips-kdo.wav Download audio

Timing is everything.

Landing reasonably priced tickets and flying comfortably during the holidays can seem like an elusive task.

At first, there’s the rush of excitement of getting out of town, feasting on pumpkin pie and watching winter classics like “Home Alone.” But then the reality of peak-season travel creeps in. Stagnant security lines. Chaotic airport terminals. Weather-related flight delays. And there’s the eye-popping price tags that often come with flying during the holiday frenzy. While spiking crowds — and sanity-testing situations — are to be expected, here’s the good news: If you get a head start, you can maximize savings. Use these expert-backed tips to save on holiday travel.

Stop procrastinating. If you want to avoid price spikes, now is the time to start your search. Those who waited to book less than six days out from Thanksgiving “paid more than 20 percent above the average ticket price,” said Christie Hudson, U.S. communications manager for Expedia. (Thinkstock)

More from U.S. News

10 Hacks for Headache-Free Travel This Holiday Season

8 Ways You’re Annoying Passengers During the Holidays

10 Frequent Flier Secrets Every Traveler Should Know

Get a Jump on Holiday Travel Planning: 9 Booking Tips and Tricks originally appeared on usnews.com