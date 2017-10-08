Get a jump on holiday travel planning: 9 booking tips and tricks

Landing reasonably priced tickets and flying comfortably during the holidays can seem like an elusive task.
At first, there’s the rush of excitement of getting out of town, feasting on pumpkin pie and watching winter classics like “Home Alone.” But then the reality of peak-season travel creeps in. Stagnant security lines. Chaotic airport terminals. Weather-related flight delays. And there’s the eye-popping price tags that often come with flying during the holiday frenzy. While spiking crowds — and sanity-testing situations — are to be expected, here’s the good news: If you get a head start, you can maximize savings. Use these expert-backed tips to save on holiday travel.