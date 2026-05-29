Road closures in DC, Arlington for cycling race

A two-day bike race will close several streets in D.C. and Arlington, Virginia, over the weekend. Here's what you need to know.

A two-day bike race will close several streets in D.C. and Arlington, Virginia, over the weekend.

The Armed Forces Cycling Classic spans the District and Northern Virginia on Saturday and Sunday. In addition to the street closures listed below, there are also parking restrictions in place and drivers should take note of temporary “No Parking” signs in the area.

Street closures in DC

The closures and parking restrictions in D.C. are as follows.

On Saturday from 3 a.m. to 11 a.m., the following streets will be posted as emergency no parking:

Independence Avenue from 4th Street to 14th Street SW

4th Street from Independence Avenue to the 14th Street Bridge

On Saturday from 3 a.m. to 5 p.m., the following streets will be posted as emergency no parking:

Pennsylvania Avenue from 3rd Street to 4th Street NW

3rd Street from C Street to Constitution Avenue NW

Maryland Avenue SW from 3rd Street to Independence Avenue SW

Madison Drive from 3rd Street to 4th Street NW

Jefferson Drive from 3rd Street to 4th Street NW

Constitution Avenue from 2nd Street to 4th Street NW

On Saturday from 5 a.m. to 11 a.m., the following streets will be closed to traffic:

Independence Avenue from 4th Street to 14th Street SW

14th Street from Independence Avenue to the 14th Street Bridge

3rd Street from C Street to Independence Avenue SW

4th Street from C Street to Independence Avenue SW

6th Street from Maryland Avenue to Independence Avenue SW

7th Street from Maryland Avenue to Independence Avenue SW

C Street from 7th Street SW to 9th Street SW

9th Street from C Street to Independence Avenue SW

12th Street from C Street to Independence Avenue SW

14th Street Bridge HOV lanes inbound and outbound

I 395 South express lanes

On Saturday from 3 a.m. to 5 a.m., the following streets will be closed to traffic:

Pennsylvania Avenue from 3rd Street to 4th Street NW

3rd Street from C Street, SW to Constitution Avenue NW

Maryland Avenue SW from 3rd Street to Independence Avenue SW

Constitution Avenue from 2nd Street to 4th Street NW

Street closures in Arlington

Arlington County police said the following streets in Arlington will be closed:

Saturday, from approximately 4 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

12th Street S., from S. Eads Street to Crystal Drive

Crystal Drive, from 12th Street S. to 15th Street S. (local traffic only)

S. Clark Street, from 12th Street S. to 14th Road S.

14th Road S., from S. Clark Street to 15th Street S.

Westbound 15th Street S., from Crystal Drive to S. Eads Street

S. Eads Street, from 12th Street S. to Army Navy Drive

Long Bridge Drive from 10th Street S. to 12th Street S.

Richmond Highway, from 20th Street S. to I-395

Route 110, from Richmond Highway to Wilson Boulevard/I-66

Army Navy Drive from S. Eads Street to 12th Street S.

The 2026 Clarendon Cup Cycling Classic bicycle race will take place Sunday.

The following roadways will be closed from approximately 3 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Wilson Boulevard, from N. Highland Street to Washington Boulevard

From approximately 5:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.:

Wilson Boulevard, from N. Edgewood Street to N. Highland Street

Wilson Boulevard, from 10th Street N. to Washington Boulevard

N. Fillmore Street, from Clarendon Boulevard to Wilson Boulevard — there will be no access to Clarendon Boulevard from N. Fillmore Street

Clarendon Boulevard, from Washington Boulevard to N. Edgewood Street

Washington Boulevard, from Kirkwood Road to N. Garfield Street

Westbound Washington Boulevard, from N. Garfield Street to 10th Street N.

N. Highland Street, from Washington Boulevard to 13th Street N. — access to the public parking garage in the 1300 block of N. Highland Street will be available.

N. Garfield Street, from Clarendon Boulevard to Wilson Boulevard

There will be no bus access to the Clarendon Metro Station from approximately 5:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Ford’s Theatre Gala

Also happening Sunday is the Ford’s Theatre Annual Gala in D.C. Tenth Street between E and F streets Northwest will be closed to vehicle traffic and “emergency no parking” will be in place Sunday from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

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